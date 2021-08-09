Voge 300 ACX Scrambles Into The European Market

Chinese manufacturer Loncin has been making its presence felt, particularly in the entry-level market in Europe with its premium-styled machines under the Voge branding. The Voge lineup of machines is composed of a good number of street-oriented bikes with either 300cc single-cylinder engines, or 500cc parallel-twin motors. The newest motorcycle to roll out of Loncin's assembly line is the hip and fashionable Voge 300 ACX.

Just like many other motorcycle manufacturers, Voge builds new models based on existing platforms. The same rings true for the 300 ACX, which is based on the Voge 300 AC retro-style roadster, which shares its platform with the more premium Voge 500 AC. It makes use of the same chassis and engine, but offers just a bit more ground clearance thanks to its scrambly long-travel suspension. The bike also boasts a more rugged appearance thanks to its wire-spoke wheels shod in knobby dual-purpose tires.

The Voge 300 ACX will be making its initial debut in Spain, and will sell at an introductory price of 3,995 Euros, or the equivalent of $4,697 USD. Once the promo period is over, however, the 300 ACX will have a list price of 4,195 Euros ($4,933 USD). Taking a look at the finer details, we find the 300 ACX equipped with a full-LED headlight, as well as similar instrumentation as the street-focused 300 AC. The 300 ACX, however, gets a revised saddle which features a one-piece construction and rhomboidal stitching. Its longer travel suspension gives it a seat height of 798mm—still rather approachable, even for height-challenged riders.

As far as performance is concerned, the Voge 300 ACX draws power from a rudimentary 292cc single-cylinder motor. This engine, equipped with liquid-cooling and a Bosch EFI system, is Euro5-compliant, and churns out the better part of 26 horsepower. Loncin claims a fuel mileage of 32 kilometers per liter, or around 75 miles per gallon, out of the bike's 15-liter fuel tank which sits atop a tubular steel frame. Suspension consists of 35mm inverted forks and a centrally mounted rear monoshock. For added safety, the 300 ACX comes standard with dual-channel ABS.