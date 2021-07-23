Benelli may be one of the oldest motorcycle brands currently still in existence today, however, its global presence and model variety could use a little work. After being acquired by Chinese motorcycle maker QJ Motor, Benelli has made a comeback in multiple markets, North America included. Having said that, its models consist mostly of small to mid-displacement machines.

All this could change, however, as QJ Motor is expected to launch a new midsize adventure tourer in the form of the SRB 750 in China. If the QJ-Benelli relationship trend is anything to go by, then we could likely see this bike rebadged and tweaked slightly into a Benelli TRK800. This move isn’t really surprising, as Benelli’s entry-level adventure bike, the TRK502 and its off-road-savvy sibling the TRK502X, have enjoyed impressive sales figures all over the world.

Furthermore, Benelli’s fellow Chinese competitor, CFMoto, recently pulled the wraps off its KTM-derived adventure tourer in the form of the CFMoto 800MT. Based on the KTM 790 Adventure, the 800MT offers a punchy motor mated to fairly modern tech, especially given the price point it occupies. We can likely expect the Benelli TRK800, when it does come to fruition, to lock horns directly with the CFMoto 800MT. Down the line, who knows? Maybe the middleweight ADV segment will shift up to the 700cc to 800cc mark, with the Japanese adventure bikes following suit.

The QJ Motor SRB750, or the soon-to-be Benelli TRK800, sports a 752cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected parallel-twin motor. Whether or not it gets a similar 360-degree crankshaft as its smaller sibling remains to be seen, however, if it does, it’ll surely pack quite a punch. QJ Motor claims that this motor churns out around 75 horsepower and 50 ft-lbs of torque—right around the ballpark of today’s crop of mid-sized ADVs.