Italy is no stranger to fancy law enforcement vehicles. From the subtle yet powerful Alfa Romeo Giulia of the Italian Carabinieri, to the fleet of MV Agusta Turismo Veloce police bikes, suffice it to say that you don’t want to be on the receiving end of a police pursuit when you’re visiting the beautiful city of Milan.

At EICMA 2021, Yamaha, along with the Italian police, teamed up to showcase a special, one-off Yamaha Tracer 9 GT which looks ready for police duty. The powerful sport-tourer, which was dressed up in an unmistakable blue and white Italian police motif, was built as part of a campaign geared towards improving road safety in Italy. For EICMA, in particular, the bike was built to encourage visitors to behave themselves when out on the road—perhaps a show of force from Yamaha, and its capable machine; as well as the Italian police force, and its zero-tolerance for traffic offenders.

While the Italian police do indeed use Yamaha motorcycles, the police-ready Tracer 9 GT is for show purposes only, and won’t be seeing any action anytime soon. Instead, Yamaha FJR 1300s were recently deployed as part of the police fleet. Nonetheless, the Tracer 9 GT does serve as sort of a mascot for the Italian Police’s initiatives of promoting road safety and courtesy. Surely, even beyond EICMA, this sleek sport-tourer decked out in police trim could make special appearances for traffic education purposes.

Who knows, though? Maybe the Italian police will indeed consider adding the Tracer 9 GT as part of its fleet of performance-oriented law enforcement machines. Surely, the bike’s powerful engine, lightweight chassis, and sophisticated electronics will make it a capable patrol machine, as well as a pursuit vehicle, should the situation call for it.