Milan Police Issued MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Patrol Bikes

The city streets of Milan, Italy, are about to get a lot safer thanks to MV Agusta. The famed Italian motorcycle manufacturer has donated four units of the Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS to the Milan Police force. Apart from giving police officers totally capable and powerful patrol vehicles, the new bikes elevate the overall style and authority of the police force. After all, cops need to look good, too, right?

That being said the new MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS patrol bikes make for a fine addition to the police force's Nibbio Motorcycle Unit, with Nibbio translating to kite. Interestingly, the fleet consists of the four aforementioned new bikes, as well as two other Turismo Veloces and two Rivale 800 naked streetfighters. Unsurprisingly, the police-issued MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS bikes are slightly different than those you can pick up from your nearest MV Agusta dealership.

For starters, the patrol bikes are clad in Italian State Police blue livery, with red, green, and white graphics akin to that of the Italian flag. On top of this, the bikes come equipped with color-matched side panniers as well as a police siren fitted onto the bike's tail. Apart from these slight modifications, the patrol bikes retain all the sophisticated electronics found on the standard bike, as well as the fire-breathing 800cc inline-three cylinder engine that's sure to send shivers down the spine of any criminal looking to evade capture.

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta, expressed his excitement towards the company's donation of the four new bikes to the State Police, “To see our bikes used by the State Police to protect and assist the citizens of Milan fills us with pride. At MV Agusta we like to say we manufacture the most beautiful and technologically advanced bikes in the world, but today we are even happier to announce that our technology is being used to provide security to our communities.”