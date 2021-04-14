MV Agusta unveiled the 2021 Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS on April 14, 2021, and to probably no one’s surprise, it’s extremely easy on the eyes. It’s Euro 5 compliant, of course. However, there are some other thoughtful upgrades to make your touring life a little easier, as well as a fun little surprise that MV threw into their presentation at the end. Let’s take a look.

The 798cc triple makes a claimed 110 horsepower at 10,150 rpm, as well as 59 ft-lbs of torque at 7,100 rpm. Engine internals have been completely revised for 2021, with friction-reducing materials used throughout to reduce overall vibrations and improve the riding experience. This includes new tappets with a DLC coating, new sintered valve guides, and new main bearings.

MV’s new Smart Clutch System is all-new as well. Besides being beautifully showcased in its clear case on the right side of the bike, as the name implies, it does the clutching for you. It’s a wet multi-disc automatic clutch with hydraulic actuation. This unit will undoubtedly inspire many opinions among riders, but as reviews trickle out, we’ll find out more about the overall SCS experience on this bike.

When redesigning the Turismo Veloce for 2021, MV says that it focused on both rider and passenger touring comfort. Aerodynamics were a major concern, finding ways to channel airflow more comfortably around the rider and passenger to avoid helmet buffeting.

To facilitate that, designers did two things. First, they lowered the seat height by about 2 centimeters, or slightly under 0.8 inches. Seat height is now 32.68 inches, and while that may not be super-short rider territory, that may still put it in easier reach for more vertically-challenged riders than before. The seat is also reportedly softer and more comfortable than before, as well. The second big change is the adjustable windscreen, which now offers much more protection than before. How much? For 2021, the windscreen is more than 75mm taller and 38mm wider (or nearly 3 inches taller and 1.5 inches wider) than the outgoing model.

Gallery: 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS

10 Photos

MV didn’t stop there, though. Although details are vague, MV says that it tweaked its electronic semi-active suspension to be more responsive, which certainly sounds promising. The new side bags hold a very capacious 36 liters apiece, and were also redesigned to be exactly the width of the handlebars. Fitting the width of your Turismo Veloce into confined spaces should now be easier, since you don’t have to worry that your bags are too wide to squeeze through.

All this in a package with a claimed dry weight of 192 kilograms, or just over 423 pounds. Now, clearly it’s going to weigh a bit more at the curb, and more still if you load up that capacious luggage and put a passenger on the back. Still, all these updates taken together sound on paper like they’re encouraging you to go out and tour right now. MSRP starts at 21,600 Euros, or about $25,874.

That brings us to the little easter egg MV stuck at the end of its new model introduction. On June 21, 2021, Italian moto journalist Valerio Boni will embark on 24-hour trip across 11 European countries on the 2021 Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS, and we’ll all be able to follow along on social media.

MV is calling the trip “Turismo Veloce Europe Endurance,” and it will go from Sweden to Italy on the longest day of the year, if all goes according to plan. Countries crossed will be Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Liechtenstein, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy. The end point will of course be Schiranna, which is home to MV Agusta HQ. We look forward to seeing the sights as Boni posts the record of his trip.