On April 12, 2021, MV Agusta officially announced the opening of its London retail location. Situated on Sloan Ave, the MV Agusta London Store 3.0 will showcase the Italian marque’s lineup and serve as an additional purchase point for Londoners. To celebrate the momentous occasion, MV fashioned a Dragster 800 RR after the United Kingdom’s iconic flag.

Updated to meet Euro 5 emissions regulations in February, 2021, the 798cc triple maintains a 140-horsepower output but reduces engine wear with diamond-like coatings (DLC) and new valve guides. The brand-new IMU also drives the naked bike’s cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, wheelie control, and adaptive headlight. Chassis revisions top off the 2021 overhaul, making the new Dragster one of the most potent middleweights in the MV’s range.

Gallery: 2021 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR London Special

8 Photos

For the London Special, MV retains the base package but lavishes it with a special livery. The white/blue/red two-tone paint job on the petrol tank seamlessly transitions to the Union Jack across the front body panels and atop the fuel cell. A London skyline graphic featuring famous landmarks such as the Tower Bridge, Big Ben, and London Eye also adorns the tank cutouts.

The wheels receive a similar treatment with blue rims and red hubs and nipples. Red diamond-stitching further distinguishes the Alcantra leather saddle and the red trellis frame and clear clutch cover tie in with the paint scheme. Sadly, MV has no plans to sell the Agusta Dragster 800 RR London Special. For now, the bespoke unit will live at the MV Agusta London 3.0 storefront. Despite that unfortunate news, it gives all MV fans an excuse to visit the new retail location on Sloan Ave.