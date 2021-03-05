Have you ever dreamed of having an MV Agusta in your garage? Known for their drop-dead-gorgeous motorcycles that pack quite a punch, the company's tagline is after all 'Motorcycle Art.' As is the case with pieces of art, bikes from this iconic Italian motorcycle manufacturer tend to fetch quite a tidy sum. For instance, the steaming hot Superveloce 75 Anniversario fetches an eye-watering $30,000 USD.

Well, if you're not too conscious about having the latest and greatest equipped with the most modern tech, then maybe now is your chance to get hold of one of MV Agusta's outgoing Euro 4 models, as the company has announced a sell-out campaign for its outgoing bikes in the European market. As it would appear, MV Agusta still has quite a number of stocks it has yet to shift, and so they're offering bikes from their 2020-and-older model ranges with some rather exciting promos. Depending on where in Europe you're based, you can either avail of a sizeable discount, trade-in support, and/or other promotions in acquiring a brand new MV Agusta.

The promo includes the entire fleet of MV Agusta's motorcycles sans the Rush and Brutale 1000 RR, as it's more than likely that these newer bikes are already being built to Euro 5-spec. Nonetheless, it's pretty exciting to think that you could get massive savings on machines like the neck-breaking Brutale 800, or the sharp and slender F3 675. Apart from its main focus of shifting Euro 4 stock before the Euro 5 deadline, MV Agusta has stated that this campaign gives it the opportunity to expand its consumer base across more markets, and an overall wider audience by making their otherwise unattainable bikes more accessible to younger riders.

Global Sales Director of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., Raffaele Giusta expressed his excitement towards the new campaign stating, “We are glad to offer this further opportunity to MV Agusta fans to own one of our bikes. We are grateful for their unwavering attention and affection, and making it easier for them to get in the saddle of their next, or first, MV Agusta feels terribly good.”

The campaign officially started on February 15th and will run until the 31st of March or until stocks have been depleted. So if you're in the market for a brand spanking new MV Agusta, be sure to check their website in the link below for more details.