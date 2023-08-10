In 2023, MV Agusta’s motorcycle designs are consistently regarded as some of the most beautiful bikes you can see. Although the company has seen plenty of turmoil over the years, its glory days of racing lasted straight through until 1976. Some of the biggest names in motorsport rode for MV, including Mike Hailwood, John Surtees, and of course Giacomo Agostini—who is still the winningest motorcycle racer of all time.

In 2015, MV Agusta decided to create a World Superbike (WSBK) homologation version of the F4. The original F4 was designed by Massimo Tamburini back in 1999, as a 750cc four-cylinder machine. By 2005, though, it received a displacement increase to 1,000cc, taking it from a three-quarter-liter bike up to a full liter contender.

For those unfamiliar, the WSBK series features professional racers competing on bikes that regular people could go and purchase in showrooms—presuming they had the funds, of course. While the bikes raced are technically commercially available, homologation specials have historically been produced in small amounts, were quite expensive when new, and remain quite expensive on the secondhand market.

As just one very special example, this is a 2015 MV Agusta F4 Reparto Corse (RC). Only 250 of these very special bikes were ever made. MV simultaneously added both upgraded performance parts and lightness to this machine, eager to drop at least 15 pounds from the stock F4 to improve its performance in the heat of competition.

We’re talking about extensive use of magnesium and titanium for strength, light weight, and reliability. The wheels are forged aluminum, again for strength and lightness. Engine internals were gone over with a fine-toothed comb to shave every available gram off the F4 RC’s weight.

Each engine was assembled by hand, with extensive care and attention to detail. It also had an adjustable swingarm pivot and a frame that was TIG-welded by hand. Suspension consisted of an Öhlins NIX 30 front fork and TTX 36 rear shock, and the front brakes got a sweet set of Brembo M50 monobloc calipers with 320mm front brake discs.

This particular machine is number 214 out of 250, and the odometer shows just 14 miles on the clock. It’s listed for sale on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, which notes that the title shows 32 miles, but the seller believes that the 14-mile number on the odometer is the correct one. In either case, it is a low-mile machine.

This 2015 MV Agusta F4 RC does not come with the race kit box included in the sale. However, many (if not all) elements of the race kit have been installed on this bike. Installed race kit parts include the underseat Termignoni exhaust, race engine control unit (ECU), keyless gas cap, tail tidy, and the rear seat cowl.

If you’re interested in learning more about this bike, or perhaps bringing it home with you, it’s up for sale at Iconic Motorbike Auctions. The end date of the auction is August 10, 2023, at 5 p.m. Eastern. The bid is up to $21,100 at the time of writing, and the bike is located at Iconic’s HQ in Santa Monica, California.