If you’re looking for a rare American sportbike that’s both unique and features the kind of styling that immediately inspires strong emotions, look no further than this 2009 Magpul Ronin 47. For those unfamiliar, just 47 of these bikes were crafted by Magpul engineers after American sportbike manufacturer Buell first went under.

The group purchased 50 Buell 1125R machines from dealers with excess inventory in 2010, then turned them into what you now see before you as part of the Magpul Ronin Project. Each of the 47 bikes was named for one of the 47 ronin of Japanese legend. This bike is number 37 and bears the name Oishi Nobukiyo both in details on the bike and also on the small wooden tool case that houses a multitool that came with the original purchase.

The Ronin is powered by the 1,125cc Rotax Helicon V-twin engine, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This bike is belt driven, which you can clearly see in the photos. Ronin made use of the Buell 1125R’s frame and swingarm, but added a cast aluminum girder fork up front, as well as adjustable monoshocks front and rear from Penske.

Gallery: 2009 Ronin Motorworks 47

20 Photos

Other trick bits include a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels, a ZTL perimeter front brake disc, carbon fiber fenders and airbox, bar-end turn signals and mirrors, a ceramic coated exhaust system, a black solo saddle, and an RFID key and immobilizer.

The seller purchased this bike new, and has owned it ever since. It has 1,700 miles on the odometer, all of which have been ridden by the seller. Additionally, he says that all the annual service work (mainly oil changes) was performed by John Schwaig of Ronin Motorworks.

This example was originally purchased when the seller lived in Ohio, and it currently has a clean Ohio title as a result. It’s located in Denver, Colorado (which is also where Ronin is located) but can be shipped to the winning bidder. At the time of writing on August 1, 2023, the current bid is up to $37,000 on Bring a Trailer. The auction is currently scheduled to end on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 1:28 p.m. Eastern.