Depending on where you live, the sight of motorized tricycles—or trikes—isn't uncommon. If you’re out driving or riding around a lot, and you’re an observant person, you might even see them regularly—and twice as often on sunny, beautiful weekends.

What you don’t see every day, though, is a trike that’s one step away from being a three-wheeled car. Folks, this is a 1995 Honda Gold Wing SE 20th Anniversary Edition with an enclosed roof. The roof unit also comes with side panels equipped with window-shaped portholes, so the pillion can look out at the world.

Moving further back, there’s an additional opening at the rear of the roof-and-side surround that probably helps to channel a nice, cool breeze through the cabin. (When your windscreen is tall enough to meet the roof and thus become a full-fledged windshield, it’s a cabin. I don’t make the rules.) The whole thing is finished in a deep, dark purple, with chrome accents, electric blue pinstriping, and plush gray seats for both rider and passenger.

Gallery: 1995 Honda Gold Wing 20th Anniversary Enclosed Trike

9 Photos

In a strange way, this three-wheeled coach puts me in mind of Cinderella’s pumpkin coach. Only a) it’s a Gold Wing, b) there are no mice that turn into horses pulling the thing from the front, and c) It’s both round and purple, which suggests an Indian eggplant and not a pumpkin. Anyway, I digress.

As the less blurry photos in the set show, other features include a stunned eagle fender ornament, large gold 20th Anniversary badges (since it’s a 20th Anniversary Special Edition bike), a CB radio located on the left side, aftermarket plush seats front and rear, and two incredibly large cupholders so rider and passenger can stay hydrated. (Do the giant purple reusable drinks cups in the photos come with the trike, I wonder?)

This enclosed trike custom Gold Wing conversion is about to cross the auction block at Mecum Harrisburg, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from July 26 through 29, 2023. While Mecum did post a few extremely short videos in its auction listing (seriously, they’re under 10 seconds each), they demonstrate all the lights and turn signals functioning. None of them, however, shows the trike running.

The odometer reads 74,298 miles, though of course total mileage is unknown. Mecum estimates that this trike will fetch between $20,000 and $25,000. If you’re interested, you can visit the link in our Sources to register to bid, or simply see more photos and watch the lights flash in those videos.