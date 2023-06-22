If you’ve been itching to get your hands on a Honda CB750 K0 Sandcast, you may want to pay attention to this one that’s currently listed for sale in San Bruno, California. It’s a 1969 CB750 Sandcast that was restored in 1998 and acquired by the current seller in 2022.

This is a planned nonoperational bike and is registered as such in California, so if that’s what you’re looking for, our recommendation to check it out goes double. Just 248 miles are on the odometer, with total mileage (as always) unknown. Intriguingly for potential buyers, it’s also being offered at no reserve.

The centerpiece of this bike is, of course, the 736cc single overhead cam inline four-cylinder engine, which gets its uniquely textured engine case from the sandcasting method used by Honda on the approximately 7,400 bikes that received this treatment. Team Red later switched to die casting on the CB750s for the remainder of the run.

Gallery: 1969 Honda CB750 Sandcast

17 Photos

This 1969 CB750 was refinished in red, complete with both gold and black details and hand-painted pinstripe work on the tank (which was also replaced). Chrome accents play nicely off the restoration, giving a complete and correct look to this machine. The seller notes that the person they bought it from used entirely new old stock parts in their restoration and says that there are zero reproduction parts used on this bike. Additionally, they add, the frame was not powder coated—it was properly treated and painted as Honda had done originally during its restoration.

The front brake caliper was rebuilt, as were the carburetors. Other work done ahead of the sale of this bike includes an engine compression check, as well as replacement of engine cover gaskets, points, points plate, and condensers. Please note that although the seller mentions engine work, there is no running video provided to accompany this listing—only a whole bunch of admittedly quite nice photos.

This listing is offered for sale with no reserve on Bring a Trailer. At the time of writing on June 22, 2023, the current bid is already up to $16,000. Slightly over six days are left on this auction, which ends on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 1:22 p.m. Eastern.