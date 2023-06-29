Are you looking for the perfect gift for that special someone (even if that special someone is you)? It doesn’t happen every day, but folks, there’s currently a 2020 Bimota Tesi H2 that’s located in southern California and is looking for a good home.

For those unfamiliar, the Bimota Tesi H2 is the first product of the partnership between Kawasaki and Bimota. Historically, Bimota is an Italian chassis specialist that has made great use of engines supplied by other manufacturers, including Ducati in the past. As you may know (or even guess), the Tesi H2 uses the same supercharged engine that powers the Kawasaki Ninja H2—only, of course, now neatly nestled inside the latest iteration of Pierluigi Marconi’s hub-center steering design.

According to Bimota, thanks to ram air, the supercharged 998cc engine makes 239 horsepower. It’s outfitted with plenty of other top-shelf componentry, including a numbered Arrow exhaust, unbelievably gorgeous exhaust headers that sound as good as they look, twin Öhlins TTX rear shocks, and of course gobs and gobs of carbon fiber, as far as the eye can see. The exhaust baffle is currently removed from the bike but will be included in the sale so it can be replaced if the new owner wants it.

Gallery: 2020 Bimota Tesi H2

11 Photos

Out of a run of 250 Tesi H2s produced, this is number six. It had a total of 1,438 miles on the clock when Iconic Motorbike Auctions first listed it for sale, but the listing notes that the total miles will likely go up as they do ride it on occasion.

It’s currently located at the company’s Santa Monica headquarters in California, where it’s listed for sale as a Buy It Now bike with a nonrefundable deposit of $4,550 if you’re the person who ends up buying it. It comes with a Manufacturer’s Statement of Origin (MSO) form from Bimota Spirit in Raleigh, North Carolina. Iconic also advises that it is not eligible for registration in the state of California. The Buy It Now price is $65,000, and it comes complete with both the Bimota bike cover for this bike, as well as the owner's manual.