It’s February 1, 2023, and Kawasaki just introduced the latest update to its flagship Ninja H2 SX SE. Considering the significant upgrades that the already-impressive supercharged beast received for the 2022 model year, the fact that the 2023 bike adds an automatic high beam function to the massive raft of features probably shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Think of it like the cherry on top of an already tasty ice cream sundae.

What’s an automatic high beam? According to Team Green, it uses a camera sensor located at the base of the H2 SX SE’s windscreen to judge the brightness of surrounding lights to help it decide when and where to activate or deactivate. Riders can also take control of it if they wish, through a setting in the dash, or by using the PASS button located on the left handlebar switchgear.

This single, small update may seem a touch underwhelming, but to be completely fair, 2022 was a major year for the H2 SX SE. If you’ll recall, that’s when Kawasaki rolled out Advanced Rider Assist System (ARAS) with adaptive cruise control, as well as forward collision warning and blind spot detection (with more than a little help from Bosch, of course). LED lighting, a 6.5-inch full-color TFT dash, a tire pressure monitoring system, vehicle hold assist, and a remote key fob also joined the party at this time last year.

Gallery: 2023 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE

27 Photos

If that wasn’t enough to get Team Green fans excited, it’s also the year that the Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) got Showa Skyhook enhancements for the first time. Honestly, it was a lot to take in, and while fans always want more, there’s still an awful lot here to feast on.

Kawasaki’s supercharged 998cc four-cylinder monster of an engine remains unchanged, with bore and stroke of 76.0 by 55.0 millimeters. Peak torque is listed as 101 pound-feet at 9,500 rpm, with a compression ratio of 11.2 to one.

The braking system consists of dual semi-floating, 320mm discs up front, paired with radially-mounted, four-piston calipers. The rear gets a single 250mm disc with a two-piston caliper. Wheelbase is 58.3 inches, seat height is 32.9 inches, and curb weight is a rather hefty 590.9 pounds. The fuel tank holds five gallons of fuel.

Do you like Kawasaki’s Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Gray colorway? If so, then you’re in luck, because that’s the only option offered on the 2023 Ninja H2 SX SE. One thing’s for certain about Kawasaki: It makes bold choices, and then it sticks to (and refines) them. Generally speaking, that’s the kind of thinking we can get behind.