In February, 2021, we spotted Kawasaki testing its new radar-assisted adaptive cruise control on a Ninja H2 SX test mule. After months of further testing and development, Team Green finally joined motorcycling’s radar ranks with the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE.

The new radar-equipped system updates Kawasaki’s Advanced Rider Assist System (ARAS) with adaptive cruise control (ACC), forward collision warning (FCW), and blind-spot detection (BSD) features. The Ninja H2 SX SE also gains a new LED headlight and upper cowl to accommodate the new radar units. Kawi’s technical updates don’t stop with the new Bosch-developed system, however.

The supercharged sport-tourer also gains a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), vehicle hold assist (VHA), and remote key fob functionality. Riders can access further options through the new 6.5-inch TFT color display or connect a Bluetooth-enabled device with the brand’s SPIN infotainment system. While the technological conveniences go a long way, Kawasaki amps up the Ninja H2 SX SE’s touring chops with heated grips, a USB port, and wider rider and passenger seats.

Team Green engineers also go to great lengths to revise 998cc, supercharged inline-four for better performance on the open road. The brand ditches the pre-silencer, adopts a new exhaust, and adjusts cam timing to improve low-mid range power delivery and torque. To lay down that power more efficiently, a revised second gear enhances gear mesh while a slipper-assist clutch and optimized clutch fluid volume make it easier to find neutral.

Kawasaki’s Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Showa Skyhook EERA technology also highlights the 2022 Ninja H2 SX SE. A 43mm USD Showa cartridge fork and Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) rear shock serve as the basis of the semi-active system, but the KECS system controls the suspension’s rebound damping and compression. Riders can choose between Sport, Road, Rain, and Manual modes in order to adapt the suspension to their riding style and current conditions.

Of course, the flagship sport-tourer still features multiple ride modes, engine braking control, and a quickshifter for the utmost performance. Available in Kawasaki’s Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Gray colorway, the 2022 Ninja H2 SX SE retails for $27,500.