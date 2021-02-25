Radar-assisted adaptive cruise control is all the rage among OEMs at the moment. Ever the cool kid on the block, Ducati started the trend with the new Multistrada. BMW and KTM quickly followed suit with updated versions of the R 1250 RT and 1290 Super Adventure S, respectively. Now, recent Ninja H2 SX spy shots reveal a Bosch radar unit tucked under the headlight, suggesting the ‘everyone’s doing it’ logic spread to Kawasaki as well.

While Team Green could be the first among its Japanese competitors to embrace the new technology, we saw this coming back in July 2020. Our esteemed colleague and sleuth extraordinaire Ben Purvis at Bennetts Bike Social uncovered Kawasaki’s plans to integrate the Bosch system into current H2 SX and ZX-10R designs. Specifically on the supercharged tourer, the faux air intake on the starboard side seemed like the perfect hiding place for the radar unit.

However, the latest spy shots flip the script not only with the Bosch system relocated under a downsized headlight but a reworked fascia altogether. Motorrad was also quick to identify the new camera peeking out from behind the windscreen. If the dashcam is meant to aid the radar system, Kawasaki would be the first to employ it. Although, the tiny camera could also function as a development tool (gauging following distances) as opposed to a production model feature.

Behind the H2 SX’s facelift, the images also revealed a full-color TFT display replacing the previous analog/TFT combo unit. Additionally, the German publication noticed the longer-than-average license hanger at the rear of the bike, implying the potential application of a rear-facing radar. With that said, the Multistrada V4 utilizes the rear-end Bosch system for blind-spot detection. The mirrors spotted on the Ninja didn’t contain rider-facing blinkers, so Kawi may not go with that safety feature after all.

Unfortunately, Kawasaki isn’t slated to unveil the updated Ninja H2 SX until fall 2021. That gives them plenty of time to add features or adjust the position of its seemingly certain radar system.