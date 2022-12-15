On December 9, 2022, Kawasaki Motors Corporation, U.S.A., issued a safety recall for all 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE motorcycles due to the risk of the vehicle speed not displaying properly while the bike is being ridden. The problem stems from a control program error. If the vehicle speed does not display properly, a rider may not know how fast they are going which could result in an increased risk of crashing and/or injury.

Approximately 200 2022 H2 SX SE motorcycles are involved in this recall, which represents 100 percent of the population. Affected bikes were produced between the dates of October 19, 2021, and February 16, 2022. Affected VINs range from JKBZXVR10NA000020 to JKBZXVR11NA000298.

According to Kawasaki, the issue stems from an improper control program within the multi-function meter in the dashboard of the H2 SX SE. The faulty program could unexpectedly restart the display while a rider is riding the bike. In this situation, the rider would not be able to see their speed displayed on the meter.

There is no known warning that may occur prior to this error showing up, according to available documentation of this recall. This error also means that the affected 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE bikes are no longer in compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) no. 123, “Motorcycle Controls and Displays.”

The official recall report does not list a chronology of how this problem was discovered and/or reported, which is information that is often present in official recall documents. There are also no reports of any injuries related to this issue contained within this report.

Kawasaki has not yet provided a recall notification schedule, either for dealers or customers. However, the current plan, when such a schedule is available, is for authorized Kawasaki dealers to update the meter software on all affected machines, free of charge.

Owners may contact Kawasaki customer service at 1-866-802-9381. Additionally, owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 22V-913.