On November 3, 2022, Bombardier Recreational Products issued a safety recall for certain 2019 through 2023 Can-Am Ryker trikes, due to the possibility of improper electrical harness mounting throughout the line. On Rykers where the harness is improperly routed, it may become loose and rub against the tire, which could eventually lead to a short circuit and possibly an engine stall. This, in turn, could increase the risk of a crash.

According to BRP’s records, an estimated 46,119 total Rykers could be involved in this recall. A VIN range was not supplied in the recall notice; however, vehicles produced between the dates of March 22, 2018, and October 19, 2022, may be affected. Vehicles produced past that date are being checked for potential defects at the BRP factory before they are sold to customers.

The problem, according to BRP’s research, may be improper routing that is not in accordance with the original design rather than a material problem with the wiring harness itself. The harnesses in question are fused to fuse number seven, which also fuses additional key components. If fuse number seven blows, it could cause the engine to stall. In fact, it was reports of blown fuse number seven that led BRP to investigate possible causes and identify this problem, resulting in this recall.

BRP will inspect and repair affected Can-Am Rykers at no cost to the customer. The repair will involve securing the routing of the two wiring harnesses in question, and must be performed by authorized Can-Am dealers.

BRP notified its dealership network on October 31, 2022. It plans to notify owners of affected vehicles between November 30, 2022 and December 9, 2022. Dealers have also been instructed to notify their customers as well, so customers may receive more than one notification about this recall.

If customers previously had the same issue addressed in this safety recall, and they paid to have it remedied, they may contact BRP about possible reimbursement. Proof, such as receipts for service, will be required to back any such claims.

Owners may contact Bombardier customer service at 1-888-272-9222. Additionally, owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 22V-799.