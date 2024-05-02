I recently had the chance to check out some 2024 Can-Am Ryker and Spyder three-wheelers for a day of riding in southern California. But I'm not here to give you any reviews today.

No, instead, I want to talk about two things that the Can-Am Ryker gets really, incredibly right. Things which have absolutely nothing to do with how many wheels a vehicle has, but which have the potential to greatly improve and expand the individual ergonomics for a wide cross-section of riders on powersports vehicles in general.

I'm here to talk about how Can-Am made adjustable ergonomics a priority to give any rider the ability to ride the company's products.

Can-Am Ryker's Handlebar Adjustment Mechanism

Can-Am Ryker Adjustable Handlebar

In the center of this photo, you'll see the steel clamps that hold the handlebar in place. Right in between those, you'll see a smooth, black handle that has a little edge that seems designed to invite you to pull it up toward the LCD display. And that's because that's what it's designed to do, as with a little effort, it's a release that you can pull up. What happens when you pull it? That's the cool part.

See, plenty of bikes let you tilt the handlebars backward and forward to make the controls and ergos easier to reach for whoever's riding the bike. What the Can-Am Ryker does is take that one step further by letting you slide the bars forward or backward on a predetermined track to suit a given rider's reach.

Even better, no additional tools are needed to make handlebar adjustments, though you can't accidentally move the handlebars forward or back (something that could potentially create more problems than it would solve).

While you're moving them, they stay perfectly centered and in line with where they need to be to accurately control the trike. Literally all you're doing is sliding them forward and backward to suit the needs of whoever's in the saddle.

That makes it super easy to go from a very tall rider to a very short one, all with just a quick roadside adjustment.

The ride group I was with did exactly that when we all switched vehicles after lunch. In the morning, a rider quite a bit taller than me was on this trike and finding out what it was all about. And in the afternoon, I rode it. Both of us were reasonably comfortable and in control because Can-Am made this industrial design choice.

That's Not All; The Ryker Also Has Adjustable Foot Pegs

Can-Am Ryker Adjustable Foot Pegs

Now, adjustable foot pegs are a more common thing seen on motorcycles from various manufacturers. But again, Can-Am made things super easy here by not requiring any additional tools to make the needed adjustments to get riders comfortable in the saddle.

The foot pegs on either side of the Ryker can be folded, then individually slid either forward or back along a track with multiple detents. Once you find the most comfortable position, simply fold it back into place and it locks into the selected detent.

Since there's no foot shifter, the only foot control you need to worry about is the brake pedal on the right side. So theoretically, if you'd prefer to have your left foot extended further forward in a more relaxed position than your right, you could do that pretty easily.

Or if you're a rider with shorter or longer legs or other physical concerns, you can easily adjust the pegs to best suit what feels most comfortable for you, your stature, and your riding preferences. Easy peasy.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

I have to seriously wonder why more OEMs don't make it this easy? Sure, carrying some basic tools on a ride is a thing that a lot of riders do, and it's totally a good idea. But making ergonomics you can tailor to fit your individual needs as a rider more accessible can only be a good thing for riding in general.

While I was at a press event, where vehicle swaps are expected, just think about when you're out riding with your friends. Haven't you ever swapped and ridden your buddy's baby?

Something like this would make it so easy if you felt so inclined. You could find out why your friend really loves their bike/trike/other powersports vehicle. Maybe you'd even end up loving it, too.

For all that OEMs talk about wanting to bring new riders into the sport, it's concrete measures like this that matter. Instead of making riders come to you, twisting themselves to fit your vehicles, why not make your vehicles better able to accommodate a wider variety of riders?

It's even more impressive that the Ryker is the less expensive, more economically accessible member of the current Can-Am three-wheeler lineup (current MSRP at the time of writing starts at $9,599 in the US).

And you can't sleep on what BRP is up to with making its controls easier to access for more people. First, the super-simple and intuitive Ski-Doo snowmobile bar riser that could theoretically revolutionize ADV riding; now this.

We're not saying everyone should go out and copy BRP, but we are saying more companies should be thinking about and approaching industrial designs like this. Rider accessibility is incredibly important if you want to get more riders into the game.