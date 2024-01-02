Bombardier Recreational Products Incorporated, the parent company of Can-Am, is recalling certain 2019 through 2023 Ryker three-wheelers according to a safety recall report it filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on December 15, 2023.

A defective high pressure fuel pump was supplied by a component maker, which could fail during normal use. Failure of the fuel pump could lead to the engine stalling, which could increase the risk of a crash.

According to BRP's records, approximately 10,969 Rykers sold in the US could be affected. This represents approximately 95 percent of the population.

Here's a breakdown of the model years and production dates affected. Please note that BRP did not provide VIN ranges for any of these bikes.

Model Year Affected Production Dates 2019 Can-Am Ryker October 9, 2018 through May 23, 2019 2020 Can-Am Ryker August 8, 2019 through March 19, 2020 2021 Can-Am Ryker September 9, 2020 through July 12, 2021 2022 Can-Am Ryker March 25, 2021 through August 30, 2022 2023 Can-Am Ryker June 15, 2023 through September 7, 2023

According to BRP's chronology of this issue, in August 2023, Transport Canada (the Canadian equivalent of NHTSA, for those unfamiliar) notified BRP about reports it had received regarding fuel pump malfunctions on Rykers.

Upon BRP's investigation into the matter, it found that one of its suppliers had changed raw materials used in the impellers in its fuel pumps over the course of their manufacture. It went from a first source to a new source, then eventually back to the first source. The new source, they found, can cause the impeller to swell in use, which could cause it to interfere with the fuel pump housing, thus causing the fuel pump to stop working properly.

Over the course of BRP's investigation, NHTSA also contacted the company regarding similar reports of fuel pump failure. On December 11, 2023, BRP determined that it should initiate a safety recall. The company also notes that thus far, it has recorded no accidents related to this issue worldwide.

Regarding the recall service, BRP will instruct its authorized dealer network to inspect the fuel pump to identify whether it is in the recalled lot numbers. If it is, BRP dealers will replace the fuel pump with a new unit that is not part of the recalled batch, free of charge.

According to BRP's plans, dealer notifications began on December 21, 2023. Ryker owners will be notified beginning on January 22, 2024 via letters sent through postal mail.

Owners may contact Bombardier customer service at 1-888-272-9222. The BRP number for this recall is Bulletin 2023-10. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

This is the latest in a string of recalls related to various model years of the Can-Am Ryker, including brake light, electrical short, handlebar, front wheel, and wheel nut issues. Because some of these recalls cover multiple years, please check if your Ryker has had all necessary recall service completed in the interest of safety.