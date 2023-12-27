On December 6, 2023, Ducati North America issued a safety recall on all 2016 through 2023 Ducati XDiavel S and STD bikes sold in the US due to the possibility of broken passenger backrests. Incorrect installation of the part or possible incorrect usage by the passenger could lead to a broken backrest, which could cause a passenger to fall from the bike and be injured.

According to Ducati North America records, approximately 2,906 bikes could potentially be involved in this recall, which represents about one percent of the population.

This isn't the first XDiavel recall during the model's run, as the 2016 through 2018 bikes faced a side stand recall in 2021. Additionally, some 2016 bikes were recalled due to an incorrect rear wheel installation.

Regarding the 2023 XDiavel S and STD backrest recall, the affected bikes were produced from November 4, 2015 through June 14, 2022. Affected VINs range from ZDM13BKW1GB000066 to ZDM13BKW1PB011942 and are not sequential.

Ducati Motor Holding has been reviewing and analyzing warranty claims regarding broken passenger backrests on XDiavels since October 2017. Through the course of its investigation, it determined that a component defect was not at fault.

Instead, Ducati found that the issue is more complicated because the passenger backrest is supplied as an accessory, and does not come pre-installed on the bike. Therefore, it's up to the customer to install it, or for them to have someone else (a shop, an authorized Ducati dealer, or anyone they choose) do the work for them.

Over the course of its investigation, Ducati says that it became aware of six potential safety cases, but specifies that none of these was located in the US. In the interest of safety, Ducati North America is instructing its authorized dealer network to check the passenger backrest installation for appropriate procedure and tightening torque on all XDiavels. Additionally, as part of this recall, Ducati dealers will install a warning sticker on the backrest of all XDiavels, which will inform passengers how to safely use the backrest.

According to Ducati's official safety recall documentation bulletin to dealers, the passenger backrest must be used in conjunction with either holding onto the passenger grab strap, or else holding onto the rider. Passengers should not use the backrest alone for support, or else it could break.

In the course of the recall, Ducati dealers will do one of three things to remedy the issue.

For XDiavels where the backrest is installed, dealers will inspect the backrest to determine whether they are damaged. If they are not damaged, they will reinstall them using Ducati's torque specifications.

If the seat backrests are found to be damaged, they will be replaced free of charge, then installed according to Ducati's instructions by the dealer.

If the seat backrests are not installed on the bikes, owners will be instructed to take the seat backrests to their local Ducati dealer for an inspection and the application of a warning sticker. If the owner wishes to install the backrest in the future, they must take it to a Ducati dealer to assure that it complies with their instructions.

In all XDiavel recall cases, Ducati dealers will apply a new warning sticker to the backrest that informs passengers on its proper usage as determined by Ducati.

Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446. Ducati's number for this recall is SRV-RCL-23-005.

Additionally, owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.