On December 8, 2023, Harley-Davidson issued a voluntary safety recall for all 2023 CVO Street Glide (FLHXSE) motorcycles due to the stock calibration present from the factory on their engine control modules. CVO Street Glides built between May 10, 2023 and October 6, 2023 "may respond more than expected to road and environmental inputs (examples: road irregularity, wind gust) when operated at speeds exceeding 100 mph."

Depending on the circumstances surrounding such a response, this could potentially result in a crash. Harley's description of the cause reads," On certain Model Year 2023 Street Glide CVO (FLHXSE) motorcycles, the overall combination of front end mass, stiffness, and inertia does not enable the desired vehicle performance at speeds greater than 100 mph."

According to Harley's records, the number of bikes potentially involved in this recall is 1,464, which represents 100 percent of the population. Motorcycles that were produced after October 6, 2023 received an updated calibration and are not subject to this recall.

The recall kit provided to authorized Harley dealers will include both a ballast and a strap to be used at the front of affected motorcycles, in addition to a new Engine Control Module calibration.

Harley began notifying its authorized dealer network on December 14, 2023 and will continue to do so through December 21, 2023. Owner notification letters are scheduled for mailing between December 22, 2023 and December 29, 2023.

Owners of affected bikes should schedule recall service with their local authorized Harley-Davidson dealers to address this issue. The service will be performed free of charge.

Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464 regarding Harley-Davidson recall number 0185 with any questions or concerns they may have regarding this recall.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's campaign number for this recall is 23V-836.