On November 20, 2023, CFMoto issued a recall of some 700 CL-X models, particularly those produced from 2022 to 2023. The issue here is with the bikes’ braking system, in particular, the Anti-Lock Braking System, or ABS. Naturally, a motorcycle’s brakes are by far the most important safety feature, and any issue with them – no matter how small – should never be taken lightly.

CFMoto’s Mandatory Warranty Bulletin (WAR-2023-07) mandates all US CFMoto dealers to install updated ABS software on both sold and unsold units of the 700 CL-X. In total, it’s estimated that 1,374 units are affected as part of the recall. CFMoto 700 CL-X owners are advised to take note of the below information in determining if their units are part of the recall.

Production Dates : January 20, 2022 to February 2, 2023

VIN Range 1: LCEPEWL19N6002261 to LCEPEWL17N6005578

VIN Range 2: LCEPEWL14P6001067 to LCEPEWL16P6002530

The Problem

According to CFMoto’s announcement, 2022 to 2023 700 CL-X models have a potential issue with the ABS control module. In the event of malfunction, the ABS software settings may delay braking when the brake lever (on the handlebar, for the front brake) is actuated two or more times. As a result, the bike’s braking distance can increase significantly, thereby increasing the likelihood of an accident.

ABS is one of the most groundbreaking safety innovations when it comes to the automotive world, and when working properly, can do an excellent job of protecting you in the event of an emergency stop. It goes without saying that any problem with a vehicle’s ABS requires immediate attention. If your motorcycle falls within the VIN numbers of recalled units, we recommend not riding it until the issue has been remedied.

The Remedy

As is the case with nearly all manufacturer recalls, there will be no expenses on the part of the customer other than bringing the bike to their nearest authorized CFMoto dealer. The fix, according to CFMoto, is very simple and straightforward. Dealers will simply update the bikes’ ABS software. CFMoto says that owner notification letters should have started being mailed out on November 27, 2023. If you’ve received a letter pertaining to a recall, make sure to take quick action.

Contact Information

Concerned owners can get in touch with CFMoto’s customer service hotline at (888) 8-CFMOTO (283-6686), or at 1-763-398-2690. You can also get in touch with CFMoto via email at info@cfmotousa.com. Furthermore, you can also get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY

1-800-424-9153), or visit their official website in the link below.