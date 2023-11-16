On October 31, 2023, Triumph Motorcycles America issued a voluntary safety recall for all 2020 through 2024 Triumph Rocket 3s, due to a potential issue with the rear brake master cylinder. On affected bikes, rear brake pedal travel may increase more than expected, which could result in increased stopping distance. This could increase the risk of a crash.

Approximately 3,557 Triumph Rocket 3s could potentially be involved, which represents 100 percent of the population. Triumph lists the following specific models in this recall:

Model Production Dates VIN Range Start VIN Range End 2022 Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black January 4, 2021 through February 26, 2021 SMTG10JX2NTAE9438 SMTG10JX3NTAG3591 2022 Triumph Rocket 3 R Black February 9, 2021 through April 6, 2021 SMTG11JX3NTAF9417 SMTG11JX7NTAH5586 2020 through 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 R October 10, 2019 through August 31, 2023 SMTG11JX3LT978848 SMTG11JX9RTBR2306 2020 through 2024 Triumph Rocket 3 GT October 14, 2019 through August 25, 2023 SMTG10JX6LT979471 SMTG10JX6RTBR1673 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC October 16, 2019 through December 15, 2019 SMTG12JX4LT978640 SMTG12JX2LT989099

The Problem

Triumph has investigated the issue and determined that the original 12.7mm rear brake master cylinder is no longer able to sufficiently move brake fluid for the required distance as air bubbles naturally form in the fluid over time. The resulting air in the brake lines can then cause longer brake pedal travel distances, particularly if riders do not perform pre-ride safety inspections and notice the issue, since the issue only develops over time and is cumulative, not sudden.

The Remedy

Triumph's remedy for this issue is a larger diameter 14.0mm rear brake master cylinder, which it says displaces a higher volume of brake fluid. This size difference can overcome any air bubbles that may have formed in the brake line (which are more likely to form if a bike sits unridden for long periods of time).

Triumph continues to recommend that all riders perform pre-ride safety checks each day that they ride, to identify any potential issues (including this one) before they pose serious risks.

This recall will involve authorized Triumph Motorcycles dealers replacing the affected rear brake master cylinders with new, increased diameter rear brake master cylinder units, free of charge.

If owners already had such service performed on their Rocket 3s, they may be eligible for reimbursement. If you're a Triumph owner in this situation, you should call 1-888-284-6288 for more information.

Triumph Motorcycles America notified its dealer network about this recall on November 1, 2023. Additionally, it sent notifications to registered owners of affected bikes on November 15, 2023.

This Is Not Déjà Vu

If you're an owner of a 2020 or 2021 Triumph Rocket 3, this recall may sound familiar to you because of a different Rocket 3 recall from Triumph Motorcycles America, issued in 2020. That recall involved the rear brake fluid system potentially not having been filled properly, which could have inadvertently introduced air into the ABS system.

Although both that recall and this one involve some of the same years and models of Triumph Rocket 3s, as well as the rear brake master cylinder, they are not the same recall, and do not address the same issues. Even if you already had recall service performed for that previous recall, you should still contact your local Triumph dealer about recall service for the 2023 issue.

Contact and Recall Number Information

Owners can contact Triumph Motorcycles America's customer service line at 1-678-854-2010 regarding Triumph recall number SRAN 611.

Additionally, owners can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.