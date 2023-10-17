On October 13, 2023, Harley-Davidson Motor Company issued a voluntary safety recall for certain early 2023 CVO Road Glide and CVO Street Glide motorcycles. On affected bikes that were made early in the production of both models, a lower frame rail clamp may not keep the rear brake line in place.

As a result, the rear brake line could come in contact with the exhaust, which could lead to a brake fluid leak. Subsequent loss of braking power could increase the rider’s risk of a crash.

Affected 2023 FLHXSE (CVO Street Glide) and FLTRXSE (CVO Road Glide) bikes were produced between May 10, 2023 and September 6, 2023. On September 6, 2023, Harley-Davidson placed a production hold on the lines of both bikes, and on September 13, 2023, a revised clamp was introduced to the production line. Bikes produced after the affected dates are not impacted by this recall because an improved part is now in use.

According to Harley’s records, around 930 CVO Street Glides and 1,282 CVO Road Glides are believed to be affected by this recall. A total of 2,212 bikes are potentially believed to be involved, representing around one percent of the population.

Warning signs that could occur include either a rider or a motorcycle technician noticing that the rear brake line isn’t in the position that it should be in, going between the rear brake caliper and the rear brake master cylinder. Additionally, riders or technicians could notice damage to the rear brake line, or potentially brake fluid either oozing or on the floor underneath the bike.

While Harley-Davidson notes that it has received three field reports so far relating to this issue, none of them have involved crashes or injuries. For the production time period between September 6, 2023 and September 13, 2023, Harley inspected the bikes and used a secondary retention strap to keep the brake line in place before introducing the revised and corrected part on September 13, 2023.

Harley-Davidson officially sent notification to its dealership network between October 10 and October 13, 2023 regarding this recall. Owners will be notified between October 16 and October 20, 2023.

Owners of affected 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide motorcycles should arrange for recall service with their local authorized Harley-Davidson dealer. Technicians will replace the rear brake line clamp with an updated part, free of charge.

Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0184. Owners can contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Additionally, owners can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 23V-672.