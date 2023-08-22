On August 18, 2023, Indian Motorcycle Company filed a safety recall report with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regarding a fuel line issue on certain 2023 Challenger and Pursuit models. An improperly assembled fuel line was supplied to Indian by one of its suppliers and could result in an engine stall in the affected bikes. Unexpected engine stalls could increase the risk of a crash.

Approximately 50 bikes are believed to be affected, according to Indian’s records. That represents 100 percent of the population. Affected 2023 Indian Challengers have production dates between June 16, 2023, and June 26, 2023. The VIN range on the affected bikes is between 56KLCBRR3P3420713 and 56KLCBRR8P3421033 and is non-sequential.

2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Icons with Premium Packages are also affected by this recall. Production dates on the affected bikes are between June 16, 2023, and June 29, 2023. The affected VIN range is between 56KLDFRR4P3420708 and 56KLDFRR5P3421138 and is non-sequential.

According to Indian’s chronology of this issue, the company identified a potential running problem when conducting end-of-line dynamometer auditing on motorcycles in production. Upon further investigation to identify the cause, the improperly assembled fuel lines were discovered. Indian then reached out to its supplier to sort out the problem, while simultaneously acting to contain bikes that might have used the suspect fuel lines that were still in Indian’s possession.

Throughout the course of discovery, investigation, identification, and recall notice issuance regarding this issue, Indian Motorcycle says that it has not received any reports of crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this recall. However, out of an abundance of caution, it is issuing a safety recall to fully address the matter on bikes that could be affected. On June 20, 2023, Indian Motorcycle stopped shipment of affected bikes from its factory and will not resume shipment until the proper fuel line has been obtained and installed on those bikes.

Under the terms of this recall, authorized Indian Motorcycle dealers will replace the affected fuel lines at no cost to customers. If any customers paid to either replace or service their vehicle because of this issue prior to the issuance of this recall, they may be eligible for reimbursement according to the Indian Motorcycle reimbursement plan that the company currently has on file with NHTSA. Proper documentation of such claims will be required.

Indian Motorcycle will notify its dealership network on or about August 22, 2023, regarding this safety recall. The company plans to notify registered owners of affected bikes about this recall on September 12, 2023.

Owners may contact Indian Motorcycle customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian’s campaign number for this recall is I-23-06. Additionally, owners may contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 23V-582.