Land Speed Record Holder Burt Munro Inducted Into Sturgis Hall Of Fame

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame safeguards the rich heritage and history of motorcycle culture. Its purpose is to pay homage to the individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the motorcycle industry – individuals who are considered pioneers and visionaries. One of the newest inductees to the Hall of Fame is But Munro, a motorcycle racing icon who made a mark during the early years of two-wheeled motorsport.

Born on March 25, 1899, Burt Munro was described as having an “unnatural need for speed.” He was famous for his 1920 Indian Scout which he spent a lot of time building and perfecting. Aboard that bike, he would ultimately set three world records at the Bonneville Salt Flats. To this day, his speed record of 184.087 miles per hour on a sub-1,000cc motorbike, set way back in 1967, still stands.

Among the many accolades and achievements throughout his career, Munro was also extremely passionate about what he did. He was famous for saying, “You live more in five minutes on a bike like this going flat out than some people live in a lifetime,” something that surely resonates with a lot of motorcyclists of today. In many ways, what he said encapsulates the very reason why a lot of us ride motorcycles.

Burt Munro holds a special place in the history of Indian Motorcycle, and according to Indian’s Vice President Aaron Jax, is an integral part of the brand’s legacy. "You cannot tell the history of motorcycles without mentioning Burt Munro," he said in a press statement. "Burt's stories have literally molded the Indian Motorcycle brand, as we continue to live like Burt and push the envelope to drive innovation, break boundaries and blaze new trails," he added.

The life story and racing history of Burt Munro and Indian Motorcycle was portrayed in the 2005 film “The World’s Fastest Indian,” where Anthony Hopkins, one of the most famous and recognizable British actors, portrayed the New Zealander. Burt Munro passed away on January 6, 1978 at 78 years of age due to natural causes, but the legacy he left behind lives on to this day.