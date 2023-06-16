Can-Am Teams Up With The Shoe Surgeon For Limited-Edition Rykers

It goes without saying that motorcycles are as much lifestyle icons as they are means of transportation. This is especially true when you look at the more premium offerings in the market. Indeed, iconic brands in the world of two (or three) wheels have forged partnerships with some of the biggest names in fashion. We’ve seen it in the likes of Vespa and Christian Dior, Ducati and Bulgari.

This time around, Can-Am is the latest to join forces with fashion icon and bespoke sneaker label The Shoe Surgeon. Indeed, shoes play a big part in any outfit, and this is especially true when it comes to riding motorbikes and unique three-wheelers like the Can-Am Ryker. In the case of The Shoe Surgeon, it’s a popular brand based in downtown Los Angeles specializing in custom footwear that have graced the feet of the likes of Lebron James and Justin Bieber.

Together, Can-Am and the Shoe Surgeon are rolling out a range of bespoke Rykers and sneakers, all of which channeled towards a good cause. Yes, apart from creating stylish three-wheelers and unique sneakers, the Can-Am x Shoe Surgeon collab aims to raise funds against bullying. The theme of inclusivity is something we’ve seen Can-Am and BRP, its parent company, emphasize before, and the collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon could be its biggest initiative yet.

In total, there are three themes for the limited model range, each of which will feature a custom Can-Am Ryker stylized to fit the theme, as well as a pair of high-cut, motorcycle-style sneakers designed to match the three-wheelers. The first theme focuses on inclusivity, emphasizing the brand’s diversity. Here, the Ryker is finished in an assortment of leathers, each of different textures and colors to highlight the theme.

Up next, the Heritage Theme is a sleeker, more elegant display of craftsmanship. Designed to celebrate Can-Am’s 50th anniversary, the Ryker is finished in textured, exotic materials, and is painted in an all-black livery with some striking red elements. Last but not least, the Love Theme gives the Ryker a completely unique appearance, with a pink quilted finish on the bodywork reminiscent to that of down jackets. It also gets blacked-out wheel covers that give the three-wheeler a futuristic look.