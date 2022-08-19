Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic sent outdoors enthusiasts literally running for the hills, manufacturers have done their darndest to capitalize on the space. For one, Ducati, of all brands, just came out with the rally-inspired 2022 DesertX. If that odd pairing isn’t enough, Triumph plans to increase its off-road presence with an enduro and motocross lineup. Even Can-Am plans to get in on the action with its new, off-road-ready 2023 Ryker Rally.

Can-Am parent company Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) rolled out the red carpet for the brand’s latest offerings and electric concepts on August 8, 2022. While the firm’s return to the two-wheeled space with its Origin and Pulse electric motorcycles stole the show, the dirt-capable reverse-trike also made its debut. The Ryker Rally may have remained in the shadows during Club BRP 2023, but many enthusiasts are taking notice in the days following.

Can-Am's off-road roots are undeniable, but many question whether the Rally variant can hold its own off the paved path. To suit tough terrain, Can-Am armed the Rally with durable rims, a skid plate, and a sturdy grille guard. A pre-filter keeps dust out of the intake and mud flaps (yes, mud flaps) help the Ryker adapt to its new element.

The Rally’s front tires remain the same as the base model but a new MC 205/55R15 81T tire should help the variant hook up in loose conditions. Similarly, the Rotax 900 Ace inline-three engine carries over from the Ryker and Ryker Sport but the trim-exclusive Rally ride mode unlocks off-road drifting capabilities.

The biggest difference between the road-going Rykers and their dirt-happy sibling lies in the suspension. The Rally maintains the platform’s double wishbone configuration in the front and multi-link mono swingarm in the rear, but KYB damping- and preload-adjustable suspenders beef up the offering. Those preparations yield 7.28 inches of travel fore and 7.05 inches of stroke out back. That's a considerable increase over the standard Ryker’s 5.35-inch front and 5.71-inch rear travel, but it’s still modest by dual-sport standards.

Needless to say, the Ryker Rally won’t be traversing any hard enduro courses anytime soon. In all honesty, we can’t envision one leaving the confines of fire roads, especially given the model's $13,899 price tag. No matter how slight, though, the Ryker Rally still helps Can-Am capitalize on the ever-growing off-road segment.