On July 13, 2022, Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) issued a recall for certain 2022 Can-Am Ryker trikes. The issue? The bolt that connects the handlebar stem to the steering is too short, which could cause the bolt to break due to insufficient thread length. This could cause loss of control and, in worse case scenarios, a crash.

BRP states that 9,353 2022 Rykers are involved in the recall, which is number 2022-16. The company advises new Ryker owners to park their trikes and not ride them until the recall remedy can be performed. To fix the problem, dealers will remove the insufficient bolt, clean the threads in the steering column, and install a new, proper steering stem bolt—all free of charge.

Ryker owners will receive a notification letter sometime in late July or early August to inform them of the recall. More proactive owners can contact BRP customer service at 888-272-9222 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 888-327-4236 for more information about the recall.

The Can-Am Ryker was released in 2018 as a less-expensive, more accessible sibling to the Spyder. Available in three flavors—Ryker, Ryker Sport, and Ryker Rally—it's targeted squarely at the "youth" demographic. A modular, easily-customizable vehicle, the Ryker is built so that riders can easily tailor their vehicle to their own specific sensibilities. The footpegs and handlebars are adjustable to fit nearly any rider, and factory accessories are available and can be bolted on by even the greenest, least-experienced wrench. For power, the Ryker can be equipped with one of two Rotax ACE powerplants—a 600cc parallel twin or a 900cc inline triple—mated to an automatic transmission. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a driveshaft.