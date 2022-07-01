On June 23, 2022, American Honda Motor Company issued a safety recall for all 2020 through 2022 GL1800 Gold Wing motorcycles with manual transmissions, due to an improper ignition timing program. The ECU mapping on the manual transmission bikes may retard timing if the clutch lever is pulled in under certain circumstances, which could stall the engine. This could result in a crash and/or rider injury. DCT bikes are not affected by this recall.

An estimated 1,740 motorcycles in the U.S. are believed to be affected by this recall, according to American Honda. That represents 100 percent of the population. Honda Motor Corporation has been investigating this issue since November, 2020, when it received the first report of stalling under these circumstances from a Japanese-market Gold Wing.

As of June 16, 2022, Honda reports that it has received a total of seven warranty claims related to this issue in the U.S. market. However, the OEM also states that no crashes or injuries have been reported, just stalling issues.

All registered owners of affected Gold Wings will be contacted via mail, informed of the issue, and instructed to take their ‘Wings to their local authorized Honda dealer for recall service. Dealers will then reprogram the ECU with the updated, corrected ignition timing control. This service will be provided free of charge. If any owners have already paid to have such service performed prior to the issuance of this recall, they will be eligible for reimbursement with appropriate documentation.

Honda has issued a stop sale notice for all new and used 2020 through 2022 Gold Wings with manual transmissions until this recall issue can be addressed on those machines. Additionally, Honda adds that the ECU map with proper and corrected ignition timing can be found in all 2023 and newer model year Gold Wings.

Dealers were notified via the Honda Interactive Dealer Network on June 21, 2022. Honda will mail notices to affected owners on August 20, 2022. Owners can contact American Honda Motor Company Customer Service at 1-866-784-1870. Additionally, owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.