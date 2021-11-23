Honda Releases New Color Options For The 2022 Gold Wing

Apart from the upcoming NT1100 touring bike, as well as the updates to the CB500 range, it seems that 2022 will be a new-colorway kind of year for Honda. We've already seen what Big Red has planned for the Rebel 1100 and Rebel 500. This time around, the Japanese manufacturer has lifted the veils off the 2022 Gold Wing. This heavyweight long-distance tourer will come in new colorways, depending on your variant of choice.

For starters, the GL1800 Gold Wing Tour equipped with a manual transmission will be available in a sleek and elegant Gunmetal Black Metallic colorway. The new stealthy motif takes things to a new level featuring blacked out elements on the engine, as well. Meanwhile, the DCT version gets new Glint Wave Blue Metallic and a Pearl Glare White colorways for the 2022 model-year. These new color options accompany the already available Gunmetal Black Metallic for this particular trim. Lastly, the DCT Gold Wing will boast a new Mat Jeans Blue Metallic color.

New colorways aside, the Honda Gold Wing will retain all of its touring-focused amenities moving into the 2022 model-year. It sports the same Euro 5-compliant 1,833cc, flat-six, liquid-cooled engine. It comes factory-rated at 124.7 horsepower, and is available either with a six-speed manual transmission, or a more premium seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Of course, the bike retains its hefty stance accentuated by its wide fairings and tall windscreen to provide the most amount of wind protection on a motorcycle. It also gets a massive two-up saddle complete with a passenger back rest for long-haul two-up riding.

Creature comforts consist of a seven-inch, full-color, TFT instrument panel complete with built-in gyrocompass navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Smart Key operation. On top of this, the bike's four riding modes can be selected on-the-fly via the TFT display. Other amenities consist of electronic assists meant to offer utmost convenience. These include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Hill Star Assist, and of course, ABS.