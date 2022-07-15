Yamaha’s Kodiak 700 ATV is an advanced machine. Its fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, 686cc engine offers 2WD and 4WD modes along with all-wheel engine braking. A double-wishbone independent suspension supports each wheel over the toughest terrain and customers can improve the Kodiak’s handling with optional electric power steering.

The ATV can carry up to 300 pounds of cargo (combined) on the front and rear racks and tows up to 1,322 pounds. However, without its hitch weight label, the Kodiak 700 shouldn’t tow even the lightest loads—according to Yamaha and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

On June 30, 2022, CPSC and Team Blue issued a recall (#22-753) for 2021-2022 Kodiak 700 ATVs due to the vehicles missing the Maximum Loading Limit sticker. CPSC concludes that the absent labels “can cause loads and tongue weights that are too heavy for the vehicle’s trailer towing and hitch, posing a crash and injury hazards due to the excessive weight.”

Despite the issue only concerning towing limitations, CPSC and Yamaha are asking all Kodiak 700 owners to immediately cease operation of the ATV until they can procure and apply the missing sticker. Yamaha is reaching out to all registered owners and mailing the appropriate label with application instructions included.

If that process is too labor-intensive, consumers can contact their local authorized Yamaha ATV dealer to schedule a free label application appointment. The recall impacts around 3,500 Kodiak 700 (model number YWF700 FWB) models produced between 2021 and 2022. Of course, completely shutting down 3,500 ATVs for a weight limit sticker seems like a draconian step, but Yamaha lawyers are undeniably covering all legal bases in the litigious States of America.

Hopefully, the bLU cRU can handle the recall in the coming months, and get customers back to enjoying their advanced machine.