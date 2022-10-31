On October 21, 2022, Harley-Davidson issued a safety recall for 199,419 different 2019 through 2022 Trike and CVO Trike and 2020 through 2022 Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles. The fault involves a software issue that determines when the rear brake lights on these bikes are illuminated.

In certain cases, the rear brake lights may stay lit up even if the rider has not activated the brakes and is not braking at that time. This condition could cause vehicles following those bikes to misjudge when a bike in front of them is actually braking, thus increasing the risk of a crash.

A total of 31,572 2019 through 2022 Trike and CVO Trikes with VINS ranging between 1HD1MAF14KB850024 and 1HD1MCP19NB854018 (not sequential), manufactured between the dates of July 6, 2018 and June 23, 2022, are involved in this recall. This includes the following models:

2019 FLHTCUTG and FLRT

2020 through 2022 FLHTCUTG, FLRT, and FLHTCUTGSE

Additionally, a total of 167,847 2020 through 2022 Touring and CVO Touring bikes with VINS ranging between 1HD1KRP18LB600080 and 1HD1FMP11NB645226 (not sequential), produced between the dates of July 2, 2019 and June 23, 2022, are involved in this recall. This includes the following models:

2020 FLHP, FLHR, FLHRXS, FLHT, FLHTK, FLHTKSE, FLHTKSHRINE, FLHTP, FLHX, FLHXS, FLHXSE, FLTRK, FLTRX, FLTRXS, and FLTRXSE

2021 FLH, FLHP, FLHR, FLHRXS, FLHT, FLHTK, FLHTKSE, FLHTKSHRINE, FLHTP, FLHX, FLHXS, FLHXSE, FLTRK, FLTRX, FLTRXS, and FLTRXSE

2022 FLHP, FLHR, FLHRXS, FLHT, FLHTK, FLHTKSHRINE, FLHTP, FLHX, FLHXS, FLHXSE, FLHXST, FLTRK, FLTRKSE, FLTRX, FLTRXS, FLTRXSE, and FLTRXST

Harley-Davidson advises that motorcycles produced after June 24, 2022, have both a new pressure switch and a software calibration update that fixes this issue. Therefore, they should not be affected by this recall. The company notified its dealer network about this issue between October 21 and 28, 2022. It is also sending owner notification letters between October 26 and November 2, 2022.

Owners of affected bikes should arrange service with their local authorized Harley-Davidson dealer, who will perform a software update to affected Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles at no charge to the customer. Likewise, owners of affected Trikes and CVO Trikes will receive both a software update and a new pressure switch, also installed at no cost to the customer.

Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0635. Additionally, owners may contact the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 22V-781.