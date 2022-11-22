On November 11, 2022, Indian Motorcycle issued a safety recall on certain 2021 through 2022 Indian Scout and Indian Chief models due to the risk of a potential fuel pump failure. On affected bikes, the fuel pump may fail during the normal course of motorcycle operation, potentially causing an engine stall which could lead to a crash.

Indian estimates that around 7,811 bikes may potentially be affected, which represents about one percent of the total number of bikes. Only motorcycles built with two specific fuel pump part numbers are believed to be affected, and no other platforms are noted as being affected at this time. The suspected fuel pumps are identified as PN 2521733 and PN 2522501 in this recall.

Here is a list of the models affected, as well as the production date and VIN ranges for those models. Please note that in all cases, none of the VINs are sequential.





Model Production Date Range VIN Range (non-sequential) 2021-2022 Indian Scout May 6, 2021 through February 17, 2022 56KMSA003M3173916 through 56KMSA003N3183119 2021-2022 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty May 6, 2021 through February 16, 2022 56KMTA112M3173927 through 56KMTA118N3183038 2021-2022 Indian Scout Bobber April 10, 2021 through February 17, 2022 56KMTA004N3183143 through 56KMTA006M3172613 2021-2022 Indian Scout Icon May 6, 2021 through February 16, 2022 56KMSA008N3183035 through 56KMSA008M3173930 2021-2022 Indian Scout Sixty October 29, 2021 through February 16, 2022 56KMSB112M3173922 through 56KMSA112N3183135 2021-2022 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty May 6, 2021 through February 16, 2022 56KMTG006M3173912 through 56KMTG00XN3183084 2021-2022 Indian Scout Bobber Icon May 10, 2021 through February 9, 2022 56KMTA005M3174112 through 56KMTA000N3182779 2022 Indian Scout Rogue Sixty October 29, 2021 through February 17, 2022 56KMTC119N3180385 through 56KMTD112N3183134 2022 Indian Scout Rogue October 29, 2021 through February 17, 2022 56KMTC006N3180384 through 56KMTC001N3183144 2022 Indian Chief March 3, 2021 through October 31, 2022 56KDMBAG5N3000105 through 56KDMBAG2N3008324 2022 Indian Chief Bobber May 7, 2022 through August 23, 2022 56KDLBAG1N3001741 through 56KDLCAG5N3007340 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse February 5, 2021 through November 4, 2022 56KDLABHXN3000377 through 56KDLABHXN3008415 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse February 11, 2021 through November 4, 2022 56KDMABH1N3000457 through 56KDMABH1N3008414 2022 Indian Super Chief March 26, 2021 through October 11, 2022 56KDBBAG5N3000952 through 56KDBBAG7N3007997 2022 Indian Super Chief Limited March 17, 2021 through October 11, 2022 56KDBABH7N3000789 through 56KDBABH9N3008411







On bikes with the affected fuel pumps, the impeller thickness on the fuel pumps may be out of specification, which could cause the pumps to fail during the course of normal operation. As part of the recall, Indian Motorcycle will inform dealers of the issue, as well as provide documentation to replace both the fuel pump and the fuel pump seal on affected bikes, at no cost to customers.

If customers previously paid to either replace or service their bikes to remedy this condition prior to the issuance of this recall, they may be eligible for reimbursement from Indian with appropriate documentation to back their claims. As of November 8, 2022, Indian Motorcycle stopped shipment of bikes with the affected fuel pumps, and won’t resume shipment of bikes until the replacement fuel pump is available.

Indian Motorcycle notified dealers about this recall on November 18, 2022. It plans to send notification letters to bike owners on or about December 2, 2022. Indian’s number for this recall is I-22-06. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 22V-837.