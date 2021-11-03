Indian Motorcycle got 2022 started early when it introduced the all-new Chief in February, 2021. Now, the brand updates its Thunderstroke, Powerplus, and Scout models with new paint options, revised tech, and accessories for 2022.

Commonly found on Indian touring bikes, the Ride Command system gains a new speed-limit overlay in the new year. The new feature will be available on all 2022 Ride Command-equipped baggers and tourers, but 2020 and 2021 owners can also download the software update. The system also gains expanded Bluetooth device connectivity and faster screen load time while Indian retunes the Challenger’s traction control for smoother engagement.

In addition to the software upgrades, the touring accessories catalog now includes additional luggage collections, passenger back rests, and LED lighting options. Challenger customers can also add extra wind protection in the form of hard lower fairings with extra storage compartments or optional PowerBand Audio speakers.

The Indian Springfield starts at $21,999 and now comes in Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic and Black Metallic/Dirt Track Tan colorways while the Springfield Dark Horse is available in Black Smoke and Quartz Gray and retails for $22,499.

The Chieftain keeps it simple with a black paint job and a $21,999 price tag, but the Chieftain Dark Horse offers Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, and Quartz Gray color schemes at $27,999. The premium Chieftain Limited bumps the MSRP to $28,749 and includes Silver Quartz Metallic and Deepwater Metallic colorways.

At $28,499, Challenger Dark Horse comes in Black Smoke, Bronze Smoke, or Indy Red/Black Metallic while the Challenger Limited starts at $27,999 with Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Spirit Blue/Black Metallic paint options.

Lastly, customers can purchase the Roadmaster in Black Metallic, or Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic for $29,999 or drop $30,499 on a Roadmaster Dark Horse in Black Smoke, Polished Bronze, or Silver Quartz Smoke. The most expensive tourer of the bunch, the Roadmaster Limited, comes in at $30,749 and Black Azure Crystal and Crimson Metallic colorways.

If you prefer a smaller cruiser, the 2022 Indian Scout range has something for all skill levels and styles. To enhance the Scout’s performance and traveling capabilities, the brand adds new piggyback rear shocks, comfort seat options, and an analog tachometer to the accessories line. A new add-on 5.75-inch Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight lights the way while smoked turn signals retain the model’s signature blacked-out style.

For 2022, the Scout Bobber Sixty retails for $8,999 with Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Quartz Gray, and Ruby Smoke liveries. The Scout Sixty follows close behind at $9,999, and comes in Black Metallic, and Storm Blue.

In Black Metallic, Alumina Jade Smoke, Maroon Metallic Smoke, Stealth Gray, Silver Quartz Smoke, and Titanium Metallic, the Scout Bobber starts at $10,999. The standard Scout pushes the price to $11,999 in Black Metallic, White Smoke, Maroon Metallic, and Silver Quartz Metallic/Black Metallic. Finally, the Scout Bobber Twenty keeps the same price tag and sports Black Metallic, Stealth Gray, Silver Quartz Smoke, and Spirit Blue Metallic paint.