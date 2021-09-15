Indian Motorcycle first introduced the Scout Bobber Sixty in 2020. Combining the blacked-out aesthetic of the Scout Bobber with the 1,000cc engine and low seat height of the Scout Sixty, the brand delivered a new imposing appearance for its approachable middleweight cruiser. Of course, most new models need time to work out the kinks, but the Bobber Sixty benefitted from being a part of Indian’s proven Scout platform—until now.

Following a recent ECU update, 2020 Scout Bobber Sixty owners started reporting inoperable brakes lights to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to the Safety Recall Report, the issue only impacts “units that received an ECU reflash between 2/26/20 and 8/16/21”. As a result, only 2 percent, or 177 units, are included in the recall, with Indian omitting Bobber Sixties that didn’t receive the update.

After investigating the issue, Indian Motorcycle determined that the memory object values were incorrectly input into the service tool used by dealers. The faulty figures caused the loss of rear brake light functionality. To remedy the situation, the brand will contact consumers and guide them with instructions on how to visually inspect their rear brake lights. If necessary, owners can also have Indian dealership service departments inspect the brake functionality at no cost.

If the unit does have faulty brake lights, Indian dealerships will reflash the ECU with proper parameters at no cost to the customer. Of course, owners shouldn’t ride their Scout Bobber Sixty to the dealership if the brake lights are out, so the company will also reimburse those that need additional services to transport their bike to the dealership.

Indian plans to notify dealerships of the recall process by September 17, 2021. The brand aims to notify owners of the issue on the same date, but notification letters to owners must go out no later than November 1, 2021.