At the beginning of January, 2022, we noted that Indian Motorcycle seemed poised to bring the Scout Rogue to market at some point later in the year. It’s now February 1, and Indian Motorcycle didn’t take long to lift the curtain on the 2022 Scout Rogue. As of today, the newest member of the Scout lineup has officially launched.

Back in January, 2022, we noted from VIN filings that the upcoming Scout Rogue would be available in both 1,133cc and 1,000cc versions with ABS. However, with so many other Scout family members to choose from already, surely the styling would be what sets the Rogue apart, right?

Indeed, the 2022 Indian Scout Rogue is an exercise in black on black on black. More than the monochromatic color scheme—which, by the way, comes in three different shades of black that we’ll list the names of shortly—it sports an adorable little quarter fairing up front. Yes, we know it’s meant to be aggressive and mean, but the rounded edges give it more than a little baby bat appeal.

Other styling elements that Indian employed for the Scout Rogue include a set of mini ape-hanger handlebars, from which a pair of blacked-out, round mirrors stand watch. A solo sport-style seat curves to meet your posterior, and should keep you firmly planted when you’re engaged in a bit of spirited riding. As well, there’s a blacked-out 19-inch front wheel, presumably keeping the look as mean as the handling. The wheels come wrapped in a set of Metzeler Cruisetec tires, and single 298mm floating rotor brake discs stop you in both the front and the rear. Up front, you get a two-piston caliper, while in the back, it’s a single-piston unit.

Power figures on the 1,133cc V-twin are quoted at 94 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, and 97 newton-meters (71.5 pound-feet) of torque at 5,600 rpm. Stock suspension consists of a 41mm telescopic fork up front with 120mm of travel, and dual adjustable shocks in the rear offering 51mm of travel. A set of adjustable piggyback shocks is an available option on the Scout Rogue, as well as a tachometer with shift light.

Seat height is just 649 millimeters, or 25.5 inches. Wheelbase is 1,576 mm, or just a hair over 62 inches. Ground clearance is 129mm, or about 5 inches—so you’d best stay clear of any serious curbs with your Rogue. Indian only gives a dry vehicle weight for this bike, which is listed at 241 kilograms, or about 531 pounds.

In Europe, you get your choice of three monochromatic colorways: Black Smoke Midnight, Sagebrush Smoke, or Stealth Gray. Pricing and availability will vary by region, but start at £13,295 (about $17,966) in the U.K. A restricted version for A2 license-holders will also be available.

In the U.S., the 2022 Indian Scout Rogue is available in both ABS and non-ABS versions, with the ABS version starting at $11,499. ABS versions start at $12,399, and come in your choice of Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Black Smoke Midnight, Sagebrush Smoke, Storm Blue, or Stealth Gray.