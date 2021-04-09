Polaris purchased Indian Motorcycle in 2011 and re-introduced the brand’s iconic Scout model in 2015. Seen as the performance-oriented alternative to Harley-Davidson's Sportster lineup, the Scout carved out a niche in the midsize cruiser market for years. Fast-forward to today and the Scout range features five variants. Now, it seems like another family member might be on the way after Indian filed a trademark for the Scout Rogue name.

Submitted on April 1, 2021, the filing cites “motorcycles and structural parts therefor” as the moniker’s specific use. While the registration form doesn’t reveal any other details, the Rogue name itself hints at a possible direction for the potential new model.

Indian’s parent company, Polaris, previously filed a trademark for the Rogue title back in 2013. With Victory Motorcycles under the Polaris banner at the time, many believed that the Rogue would succeed the brand’s Octane cruiser. Of course, Polaris shut down Victory in 2017 in favor of focusing solely on the Indian, but the coincidence definitely fuels speculation.

While the Scout and Octane share many qualities, the midsize Victory boasted a larger 1,179cc V-twin that produced 104 horsepower and 76 lb-ft of torque. The platform’s styling was also much more aggressive and modern, whereas the Scout appeals to the Indian brand’s heritage. The current Scout lineup features a standard model, the 1,000cc Sixty variant, and several bobber-inspired trims. Conversely, the Octane sported a headlight cowl, angular bodywork, and all-black finishes.

If the Scout Rogue does harken back to the Victory Octane, it would be a reasonable move for Indian. With the Honda Rebel 1100 hitting the market in 2021 and Harley-Davidson's Custom 1250 platform on the horizon, the Scout could find itself in a very competitive market very soon. Of course, we won’t know Indian’s true intentions for the Rogue name until the brand makes an official announcement, but the possibilities are sure exciting.