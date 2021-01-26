Indian’s FTR 1200 has been straddling the line between dirt tracker and roadster since its introduction in 2019. The tall suspension, styling, Dunlop tires and 19/18 wheels called back to the brand’s flat track success but didn’t quite suit the road. Toeing that line left FTR feeling heavier, longer, and slower to turn than its naked bike rivals. Well, it’s safe to say that Indian received the feedback as the American firm revises the FTR family for the new year.

Technically coming in as a 2022 model, the FTR 1200 exchanges the oversized hoops for category-appropriate 17-inch wheels. After Jason’s experience with the DT3-R tires, we’ll all glad to hear that Indian will replace them with Metzeler Sportecs. Additional help in the handling department comes by way of the steeper rake (25-degrees) and shorter trail (3.9-inches). Suspension is now fully adjustable throughout the range and rear suspension travel reduces from 5.9-inches to 4.7-inches. All those changes result in a nimbler FTR that’s more welcoming with a lower 30.7-inch seat height.

Gallery: 2022 Indian FTR 1200 Lineup

8 Photos

Chassis adjustments aren’t the only refinements in store for Indian’s roadster. The liquid-cooled 1,203cc V-twin earns rear cylinder deactivation so the mighty mill doesn’t overheat at standstill. For those in Europe, the new base model is now A2-compliant, making the FTR a realistic entry point for less experienced riders. The standard trim also keeps its stripped-back attitude with an analog instrument cluster and aidless electronics. The S variant loses its headlight cowl but keeps the 4.3-inch TFT display and suite of rider aids.

The FTR 1200 Carbon returns as the flagship model with carbon fiber bodywork, Akrapovic silencer, premium seat cover, and Ohlins suspension front and rear. The Rally version also sticks around in 2022, receiving the same engine and chassis refinement as its siblings but keeps the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR-shod 19-inch and 18-inch wheels intact. The base FTR 1200 retails for $12,999 while the S model will go for $14,999. The premium Carbon trim comes in at $16,999 and the Rally slots in quite nicely at $13,999.