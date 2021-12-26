We’ve seen all kinds of bikes for auction with mileages ranging from the thousands all the way to the single digits, but no matter what, there’s always a mile in there somewhere, right? Even bikes that you get out of dealerships have at least one mile on the clock before you get it, but this MV seems to have been nicked straight from the factory floor and straight to a storage facility.

Not only is it an MV Agusta, a brand that arguably has some of the most beautiful bikes in the world, but it is a very special edition of the F4 750 called the Serie Oro. Only 300 Serie Oro special editions were ever made, and this happens to be number 223 out of 300 from the lot. From the designer of the legendary Ducati 916, Massimo Tamburini was responsible for the futuristic design of the F4 750. The design was so forward-thinking for its time that MV still continues to use a very lightly tweaked design for the F3 and F4 models we see today. Sure they changed a bit of the tank and revised the rear over the years, but the general design remains the same. Even down to the silver and red paint job that most MV F3s can be seen with.

What gives this bike a special touch would be the gold sprinkled throughout the bike, from its swingarm to its wheels, there’s a hit of gold on the bike that really makes it stand out. It’s a subtle touch that isn’t a paint job unlike some of the special editions in the current lineup. The color is also anodized so it’s definitely not paint that gives this model its lustrous finish, and it’s not your run-of-the-mill aluminum that MV used, instead, everything that glistens gold is made from magnesium.

The use of exotic materials continues thanks to carbon fiber composites being used for the fuel tank, airbox, and even the fairings. This helps bring the bike down to just 396 pounds. Coupled with the 124 horses that the 749cc four-banger makes, and you have yourself one hell of a ride.

That is if you do decide to ride it. Again, this bike has zero miles on the clock, which means that it’ll hold its value more as a collector’s piece than a rideable sportbike. Die-hard MV collectors will know the value of this bike for years to come, but for now, it’s fetching $34,100 USD at Iconic Motorbike Auctions at the time of this article’s writing. Think fast because the auction will end on December 29, 2021. Also, the reserve price has not yet been met, so pony up if you’re set on owning this Serie Oro.