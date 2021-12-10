Akrapovič Releases Titanium Exhaust System For MV Agusta F3 RR

When MV Agusta released the F3 RR, supersport aficionados were treated to an even sharper, more performance-oriented middleweight sportbike from the Italian icon. As if the standard F3 800 wasn’t potent enough, the F3 RR brings even more go-fast goodies to the table. It’s equipped with carbon-fiber bodywork, sharp suspension, and the most powerful 800cc inline three-cylinder engine in production.

With an output of 140 horsepower, the MV Agusta F3 RR sits at the top of the middleweight supersport bike segment. That being said, this doesn’t mean that there isn’t any room for improvement. Slovenian exhaust specialist Akrapovič is known the world over for its amazing-sounding exhaust systems. Apart from being absolute pieces of eye candy, Akrapovič’s exhaust systems also manage to extract substantial amounts of power, especially when mated with a corresponding ECU tune. Now, to make the MV Agusta F3 RR even better, engineers from Akrapovič and MV Agusta worked together to develop a slip-on exhaust system.

The new Titanium Slip-On line for the 2021 MV Agusta F3 RR is said to offer class-leading performance. It bumps performance up by 2.5 kW, or 3.4 horsepower at 13,000 RPM. There’s a slight increase in torque, too, with an additional 1.8 ft-lbs of torque being generated at 11.900 RPM. To make things even better, the Akrapovič Slip-On exhaust system weighs nearly half of that of the stock breadbox, delivering up to 49.5-percent weight savings as compared to the stock system—all of this in a street-legal exhaust pipe that simply bolts onto the bike.

For those who seek to make their F3 RR a track-only weapon, Akrapovič takes things a step further with the optional Racing Kit. The package throws ECE type-approval out the window, and maximizes performance above anything else. Of course, this setup is strictly for track use only, and isn’t street legal. However, it does boost the bike’s power all the way to 155 horsepower, and reduce weight from 173 kilograms to 165 kilograms. The performance gains are optimized thanks to a dedicated MV Agusta Racing ECU which features mapping specifically tuned for this aftermarket exhaust system.

This new exhaust system developed in partnership with Akrapovič isn’t the last time we’ll be seeing co-branded exhaust systems for the Italian manufacturer’s high-performance machines. In fact, Akrapovič states that this is just the start of an industrial partnership that the two companies share. As such, it isn’t a far-fetched notion that we’ll soon be seeing many more Akrapovič exhaust systems for MV Agusta’s bikes. The Titanium Slip-On Line for the MV Agusta F3 RR will be made available in MV Agusta dealerships.