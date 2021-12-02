When Yamaha released the YZF-R7 in May, 2021, skeptics wrote it off as an MT-07 in fairings. While Team Blue admitted that it never intended the R7 to replace the recently discontinued R6 supersport, the brand adapted the naked bike into a dedicated sportbike. With an aggressive riding position, steeper rake, and more rigid frame, the R7 is a track-worthy machine.

Some detractors may scoff at the model’s 74 horsepower, but outright speed doesn’t always win on the raceway. Handling is just as important, and the supertwin’s updated geometry helps it circulate the track with ease. Now, owners, track riders, and racers can improve the R7’s nimble handling with top-spec Ohlins suspension.

For the front end, the Swedish suspension specialists offer the NIX30 fork cartridge kit. The drop-in option allows users to leverage the R7’s stock fork tubes for savings and easy installation. The fully-adjustable suspension lets users dial in the rebound damping, compression, and spring preload to individual tracks, road conditions, or their riding style. Ohlins also offers the NIX30 kit with a wide range of spring rates to accommodate heavier and lighter riders.

For the rear, Ohlins’ STX 46 hypersport shock delivers enough comfort for the daily commute and enough response for spirited track sessions. The high-pressure gas monoshock benefits from a hose-connected reservoir and customers can opt for a remote hydraulic preload adjuster. A wheel above the bottom eye end provides rebound damping control while dials on the reservoir help riders fine-tune the compression.

The NIX30 fork cartridge kit retails for $1,150 (oil, springs, and installation tools sold separately) and the STX 46 shock carries a $1,100 price tag. Ohlins’ new offerings are also a part of Yamaha’s GYTR accessories catalog. In addition to the premium suspension, R7 riders can upgrade the supertwin with track-oriented components like an Akraprovic exhaust and steel-braided brake lines.