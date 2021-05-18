On May 18, 2021, after months of rumors, speculation, and direct teasing from Yamaha, the 2022 YZF-R7 is finally here. This is Yamaha’s offering for anyone whose heart had an R6-shaped hole in it when Team Blue announced that bike would be discontinued. It’s also the bike for anyone who loves the MT-07 engine, but wants something that looks much sleeker and more streamlined. Let’s take a look.

The 2022 R7 is powered by Yamaha’s 689cc, liquid-cooled, in-line twin CP2 engine, which you may already know and love from the MT-07. Features include forged aluminum pistons and direct-plated cylinders to lighten the weight while simultaneously increasing strength. Additionally, the 270-degree crank creates an uneven firing sequence for a sound and feel that sets it apart.

Suspension consists of an inverted 41mm KYB fork, which is fully adjustable. A forged aluminum lower triple clamp and a gravity-cast aluminum upper triple clamp hold it together up front. The horizontally-mounted rear linked-type Monocross single shock has adjustable preload and rebound, as well. It’s mounted to the crankcase for those all-important mass centralization purposes.

Gallery: 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7

Now, for the brakes, because every rider loves the added confidence of having a good brake setup out of the box. How do you feel about a Brembo radial brake master cylinder paired up with 4-piston radially-mounted front brake calipers? The rotors up front are 298mm, if you wondered.

Other niceties include a full LED display up front, as well as LED lighting all around. There is, of course, the design language that looks fast even while it’s standing still. It sounds like a cliché, a bit, but it’s not—it’s a very good-looking bike, designed to draw the eye around it as smoothly as it flows through the wind. It’s as different stylistically from the MT-07 as a bike could get, and it’s good for siblings to have different personalities, don’t you think?

The 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 will hit your local Yamaha dealer in June, 2021, in your choice of either Team Yamaha Blue or Performance Black. MSRP is $8,999. R you ready?