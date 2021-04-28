We know that Yamaha’s YZF-R1M is undoubtedly a very cool and aesthetically pleasing bike. We also know that after a long year wearing all kinds of masks on our faces thanks to the pandemic, you may be sick of looping the same piece of fabric across your face all the time. Those two facts are why Yamaha enlisted its needle felting (or amigurumi) division to come up with an extremely unique solution: the YZF-R1M face mask pattern.

If you make one for yourself, you’ll end up with what’s likely a very warm woolen face mask shaped like an R1M’s front fairing. The pattern is completely free to download if you want to give it a shot. Yamaha also developed an in-depth explainer about basic needle felting, the tools you’ll need, and a raft of detailed instructions (written, video, and photo) to walk you through every step of making this specific project.

For those unfamiliar with needle felting, it’s the process of taking a bunch of fibers and using needles to make them tangle up to form a piece of fabric or sculpted 3D item. It’s most commonly done with wool, which is what Yamaha used in its tutorial. You can do it with other types of fibers, but just like wearing clothes made from different fibers, the inherent characteristics of each fiber will be different. Thus, the end result may be different, too—and perhaps won’t hold the exact shape you want for this project. If you prefer not to use wool, you may want to experiment with other fibers to see what shapes up correctly. You can also mix fibers to get the results you want.

Gallery: Yamaha YZF-R1M Face Mask

A completed YZF-R1M face mask might make an amazing gift for the massive sportbike fan in your life, especially in winter. After all, a wool mask will be extremely warm, and who doesn’t want to get all cozy with a bike they really love? While it’s no N95 or KN95 mask, most of the cotton and other cloth ones that many of us have been making and/or wearing all year aren’t, either. If you’re going to wear a mask, why not make it say something unique about you before you ever open your mouth?

There’s no word on if Yamaha has made any branded blue ear-savers to keep the backs of your ears from getting irritated, but we wouldn’t be surprised at all. It’s too bad Yamaha didn’t release this tutorial over the winter, when most people were stuck indoors for long periods of time. This would make a much better project for long months off the bike than peak riding season. Still, we suppose you can always download the files and bookmark the page to come back to in the future.