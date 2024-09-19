Yamaha's R1 and R1M have been all over the news this past year and not always for reasons that made us happy. In fact, at times, it was borderline confusing. The company discontinued the road-going version in Europe: sad. Then, we heard there'd be track-only versions in Europe, and the road-going model is still available in the US: pretty happy.

Finally, there are rumors that Yamaha might ditch the cross-plane engine in MotoGP in favor of a V4, which would certainly bring a tear to a few cross-plane-lovers' eyes. Like I said, the news has been all over the place.

But there's no confusion about what the 2025 R1 and R1M will look like because Yamaha's just dropped all the delicious deets. Let's dive in.

2025 R1

It can't be stressed enough how often the R1 fell short compared to its rivals due to its poor braking performance. It seemed like all Yamaha needed to do was put a set of decent brakes on it, and that'd give folks significantly less to complain about. Well, now the company has done exactly that.

Yamaha Yamaha Yamaha 2025 Yamaha R1 and R1M

For 2025, the R1 will come with 320mm Brembo Stylema monobloc front calipers and a new Brembo master cylinder. The front fork was another area the previous R1 was sometimes criticized, but Yamaha hopes to have remedied that by fitting the latest version with new fully adjustable 43mm KYBs.

Visually, the most notable difference is the new carbon fiber aerodynamic winglets. The R1 was one of the last superbikes to hold out against the onslaught of winglets. I'm not a big fan of winglets on street bikes visually, but you can't fight the tide. And if the R1 has to get them, I think these look pretty decent.

But, of course, winglets aren't intended to be a purely visual feature. If they do their job correctly, they'll enhance the front-end feel under braking and when cornering.

Finally, the 2025 R1 will have a new textured rider and passenger seat cover, which is intended to provide more grip and a better sense of connection to the bike.

Yamaha Yamaha

Apart from these features, the rest of the bike seems to be largely the same as the 2024 model. The price has gotten a $600 hike, meaning the 2025 R1 starts at $18,999.

2025 R1M

The latest R1M takes everything the standard R1 has and then throws lashings of carbon fiber on top, starting with its full carbon fiber bodywork. This makes the body visually integrate with the carbon fiber winglets more seamlessly than the standard R1, in my opinion.

This model also receives a new seat cover texture, but apart from this, seems to remain largely unchanged. And that's not necessarily a bad thing, as it retains a suite of electronic aids to help on track, along with the 43mm Öhlins electronic racing suspension and NPX fork and Öhlins electronic racing suspension single shock.

Thankfully, the R1M will also keep its beautiful polished aluminum swingarm and distinctive color scheme, which ensures no one will think you're riding a standard R1. Further highlighting its exclusivity is an engraved serial-numbered badge.

Yamaha Yamaha Yamaha

For 2025, the R1M will also get a price hike to the tune of $300, giving it a starting price of $27,699. Both the R1 and R1M roll on Bridgestone RS11 tires.

I think the R1 definitely got the better end of the update deal with its new braking system and front end, but I want to hear what you think. Are these updates enough to keep you satisfied with Yamaha's top superbike offering, or would you've liked more?

Let us know in the comments.