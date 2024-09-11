Nearly all the big motorcycle brands have either expressed interest or hopped fully aboard the e-mobility train. Companies like Ducati and BMW have a selection of electric bicycles, and Yamaha’s been quite a big player in the game for a really long time now.

And as we approach the tail end of 2024, Yamaha has rolled out updates to two of its popular urban e-bikes: the Wabash RT and the Crosscore RC. The two bikes are part of Yamaha’s YPJ Series of electric bikes, and aim to blend the sporty side of cycling with the practicality and utility of everyday commuting.

Funnily enough, Yamaha’s official press release of the new bikes has what appears to be a glaring typo, with the headline stating Honda instead of Yamaha. But hey, these things are clearly Yamahas, and if this proves anything, it’s that the folks over at Yamaha are human, too. And just like you and me, they also make mistakes.

What isn’t a mistake, though, is Yamaha’s Wabash RT, an electric bicycle that’s all about versatility with a focus on sporty riding. It’s designed for folks who want a bike that can go on and off road thanks to its drop bars and gravel tires. Even better still, the latest iteration comes out of the factory ready for some bikepacking adventures as it’s ready to accommodate racks and accessories for you to haul a bunch of stuff.

Now, if the Wabash RT seems a bit too aggressive for you, Yamaha has also given the Crosscore a refresh with two variants to choose from. As the name suggests, the Crosscore is a hybrid bike, combining the upright ergonomics of a mountain bike with the road-going efficiency of a road bike. The result is an e-bike that’s at home both commuting in the city and going on longer rides out of town.

The first of the two Crosscores is the RC model, which Yamaha says is the ideal daily ride. Narrow bars mean that you can fit in tight spaces within the urban jungle or on occasional rides through technical trails. A suspension fork and dual-purpose tires take the edge off uneven terrain, and a built-in kickstand makes parking anywhere a breeze.

Meanwhile, for those looking for some extra features, the Crosscore Connected throws in a bunch of smart tech with a smartphone app that allows you to view battery health, ride stats, and service and maintenance alerts.

At the heart of Yamaha’s new e-bikes is the PW series S2 drive unit, which Yamaha has made lighter and more compact in its latest iteration. It offers multiple power modes and automatic assist promising a very natural-feeling riding experience, all while keeping things simple and straightforward. Just plug it in to charge, and hit the road and ride.

And this is what makes Yamaha’s e-bikes so cool—they’re simple enough for anyone to ride. So many e-bikes and mobility gadgets these days come with way too many tech and features. From wireless drivetrains to AI-powered navigation, all these features may seem cool for now, but they only accelerate forced obsolescence making you pull the trigger on an even newer bike with more unnecessary tech much sooner than you even need one.