Ford has partnered with N+ to develop a Bronco and Mustang-inspired set of E-Bikes

The Mustang E-Bike is designed for commutes, while the Bronco is meant for the trails and is a mountain bike

Ford's Mustang E-Bike will start at $4,000, while the Bronco has an MSRP of $4,500

You might remember the outrageous McLaren e-bikes that I covered a while back, one of which had 118 lb-ft of torque. As a feat of engineering, it is insane, but for that level of torque, you needed to part with $11,950, and that was more outrageous to me. Even the cheapest, least powerful model started at $7,950. I find odd ways to justify plenty of purchases with my "moto math", but these bikes are a no-go.

Thankfully, Ford and N+ have jumped into the e-bike arena with two models that are somewhat more reasonable and are inspired by Ford's legendary Mustang and Bronco. And for the first time, I looked at some electric bikes and said, "Now, these look pretty slick". But there's a lot more to these little rippers than looks.

N+ is a leader in cycling technology and is the brains behind Ford's beauty, starting with the Mustang e-bike series, which marks the 60th anniversary of its four-wheeled counterpart. As a homage to the original Mustang, you can pick up a limited-edition Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition model exclusively through Ford dealers.

The Mustang e-bike is meant to embody the "performance-driven design" that went into creating the first Mustang.

Powering the Mustang e-bike is a 750W rear-wheel hub motor, which has four power modes, puts out 63 lb-ft of torque, and pulls the bike to a top speed (assisted) of 28 mph. That's a pretty decent top speed, to be fair, so riders will be thankful for the hydraulically operated Tektro four-piston calipers that bite into 203mm rotors. Depending on riding style and conditions, this model's 720W battery gives riders a 60-mile range and fully recharges in 3.5 hours.

Suspension at the front and rear provide dampening, and there are Pirelli Angel GT semi-slick tires all 'round, which are intended to provide exceptional handling on asphalt. Look to the center of the handlebars, and you'll find a Full-color LCD panel that shows real-time information relating to speed, battery life, and range. For an authentic added touch, the panel is inspired by the Mustang's driver display.

Prices start at $4,000, but if you pay an additional $390, you'll have 10 additional colors to choose from apart from the standard Carbonized Gray Metallic.

The Bronco e-bike shares a lot of the specs as the Mustang e-bike, so let me tell you how it differs. For starters, it has a motocross-style seat that clearly shows it's been made with trail riding in mind. Backing up this point is this model's heavy-duty suspension and motocross-style rear linkage and trail arm.

A decent seat and suspension setup means nothing if your rubber isn't up to the task, but this isn't an issue for the Bronco e-bike. This model rolls on grippy Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M hardwall 27.5" x 2.6" tires. There's no doubt the Bronco is the more substantial package, and that raises its price to $4,500. To have your pick of the 10 additional colors on offer beyond the standard Area 51, it'll cost you an extra $4,500.

So what's your verdict? I know there are certainly better-value e-bikes out there that aren't branded with Mustangs, but these designs are some of if not the coolest-looking e-bikes I've seen.

If you've seen better, let me know in the comments.