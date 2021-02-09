Oh, hello there MV Agusta. We hadn’t heard from you in a while. The last time you hit us up, it was to introduce a bike only 110 people in the world would get a chance to own, the ultra-exclusive Superveloce Alpine Edition. What's that? You mean your next launch is going to be more mainstream? Alright, you have our attention.

The Italian firm created a new section on its website where it will showcase all its new 2021 products. It also confirmed that the first two bikes that are going to be featured on the landing page are the new “three-cylinder” Brutale and Dragster a.k.a. the 800s.

According to Motociclismo who received a formal invitation to attend the online unveiling, the event is set to go live on YouTube on February 11, 2021.

What can we expect from the 2021 lineup? It’s hard to say as MV Agusta has been keeping a low profile and hasn't given us much to work with. The duo of mid-size streetfighters has been around for a few years already and received a slew of updates in 2020. MV Agusta also added the Dragster and Brutale 800 SCS with a smart clutch system to its lineup later that year.

That means that the 800s technically already are Euro 5-compliant and 2021-ready so, there’s a chance we might get a little something more than an additional catalytic converter or some unnoticeable emission-friendly tweak of the sort. Based on what Motociclismo wrote of the launch, the firm is planning to unveil “new things” coming to its lineup in 2021.

MV Agusta posted what looks like two teaser images on the 2021 lineup page. In the top picture, the bike looks like it could be a Dragster with an updated headlight cluster and instrument cluster bezel. In the second picture, a hard-to-see peek at the Dragster’s dashboard could suggest the addition of a larger display. After all, changes to the 2021 models could be as simple as a few aesthetic tweaks and a selection of new colorways—just enough to call them “new”.

We’ll learn more on February 11, once MV Agusta introduces its first two 2021 bikes. Stay tuned!