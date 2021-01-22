MV Agusta unveiled its MV Ride app back in June, 2020. At launch, only an iPhone version was available, but an Android version is currently downloadable in the Google Play store at the time of writing. The app is compatible with MV Agusta models outfitted with the second-gen 5.5-inch TFT screen. That includes the Brutale 1000 Serie Oro, Brutale 1000 RR, Superveloce 800 Serie Oro, and Superveloce 800.

The app allows users to dial in suspension and electronics settings to their liking, access saved maps and routes, and also tap into an MV rider network. Riders can even see other MV riders’ favorite routes from within the app. While the MV Ride app may not be the thing that sells you on buying a particular bike, it’s a bit like an electronic cherry on top of your very pretty motorcycle sundae.

At MV Ride launch time, MV Agusta didn’t mention that it had partnered with technology firm e-Novia to create the app. However, it’s that collaboration that brought that app into the world, and MV Agusta also says that its partnership with the company will yield additional projects in the future. What exactly those projects will be remains a concept both vague and nebulous, though.

“Digitalization is high on the agenda of MV Agusta’s strategy for growth,” MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov said in a statement.

“The union between traditional craftsmanship, advanced engineering, and deep tech make our offer unique and ever more attractive for a demanding clientele that accepts nothing but perfection under every aspect. This kind of technology transforms the experience of riding an MV Agusta, making it even more enjoyable, safe and exciting,” he continued.

Elsewhere in the same statement, e-Novia CEO Ivo Boniolo had this to say.

“With this collaboration, interaction with the urban rider is taken to an augmented form through deep tech. The motorcycling industry and the light mobility sector will now have a new point of reference in terms of digital experience design, sense of community, and personal safety. We believe that the future of motorcycle brands inevitably passes through the digitalization of their products and their integration with mobile applications.”

It’s unclear what this means for the future of MV Agusta motorcycle connectivity. What we do know is that there are plans going on behind the scenes, and that we should expect additional developments on that front in the future. From app connectivity with existing motorcycles to powered exosuits, your guess is as good as ours.