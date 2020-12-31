In today’s market, MV Agusta offers an ultra-luxury product. Whether we’re talking about limited edition Superveloces (Alpine and 75 Anniversario) or the Brutale 1000 RR retailing north of 30 Grand, the boutique Italian brand has earned a reputation for evocative design at nearly-unattainable prices. That hasn’t always been MV’s claim to fame though.

From the mid ‘50s through the ‘70s, the company dominated Grand Prix motorcycle racing and Arturo Magni was the man behind the MV Agusta juggernaut. Following his success at MV, Magni went on to found his own brand. To honor the five-year anniversary of its founder’s passing and his contributions to the racing world, the Magni company created the stunning Italia 01/01.

With its dedication to retro styling and use of modern manufacturing techniques, the Magni brand has earned a reputation of its own. The company specializes in contemporary interpretations of MV’s lauded GP bikes, so the Magni Italia 01/01 was right in the brand’s wheelhouse. By wedging modern MV Agusta inline triples into a classic style chassis, Magni retains all the pleasing lines of a vintage bike without sacrificing the technological advances of today.

The Magni Italia 01/01 calls back to the pinnacle of MV Agusta racing, which included 37 manufacturer titles and 38 rider crowns under Arturo Magni’s leadership. To fully illustrate the brand’s dominance, MV won the 500cc championship from 1958 to 1974 with names like John Surtees, Mike Hailwood, Giacomo Agostini, and Phil Read aboard. The Magni Italia 01/01 is a replica of those title-winning race bikes and the design team knocked it out of the park. From the bubble fairing to the red seat to the classic frame, the commemorative build sure looks the part.

Despite the retro looks, Magni equipped the Italia 01/01 with the Brutale 800 powerplant and thoroughly modern components. Both front and rear ORAM suspension feature compression, damping, and preload adjustments while the four-piston Brembo calipers bite a pair of 320mm discs fore and a 230mm disc aft. Tubeless spoked wheels also give the Magni Italia 01/01 all the style without all the hassle and the Metzeler Racetec tires provide more grip than you’d ever need.

Magni doesn’t state availability or price, but we wouldn’t be surprised if this more of a museum entry than a collector’s next conquest. For more information, see the Magni website, even if it’s only to drool over the full Italia 01/01 photo gallery.